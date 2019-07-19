Transfer Rumours: Man Utd & Spurs Ready Fernandes Bids, Rose to PSG, Fekir to Delay Lyon Exit & More

By this time in the transfer window, we're starting to get a good idea of what most clubs are going to look like by the time next season comes around, but that can all change instantly.

Even the most insignificant move can trigger an entire chain reaction, and it seems almost certain that there'll be plenty more business before the window slams shut.

Here are seven stories for you to look out for.

Everton Ready Bid for Wantaway Lyon Midfielder Lucas Tousart

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

It looks like Lyon are ready to move on from midfielder Lucas Tousart, having already recruited Jean Lucas and Thiago Mendes this summer to play in his position, which sounds like bad news for the 22-year-old.

Le Quotidien du Foot state that nobody really knows what he wants to do right now, but it appears likely that he might want to leave in search of regular game time. Everton are ready to offer him an escape route, but only if they lose Idrissa Gueye this summer.

Should Gueye seal a move to Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain, then Tousart will likely be their preferred replacement. However, if Gueye stays, then so does Tousart. Basically, it's all up in the air.

Sean Longstaff 'Key' to Steve Bruce's Newcastle Plans

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Steve Bruce may be facing an uphill battle to win over many Newcastle United fans, but his latest plan will likely help.

According to Sky Sports, Bruce plans to sit down with young midfielder Sean Longstaff to try convince him to remain at the club, insisting that he would be a key part of the team if he rejects Manchester United's advances.

Whilst Longstaff is keen to talk to the Red Devils, he would also be happy to remain with Newcastle going forward. Finally, something positive to come out of the club.

Daniel Sturridge Linked With Move Overseas Following Betting Scandal

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

It has been a busy few days for Daniel Sturridge. The former Liverpool man has been on the lookout for a new club after being released from Anfield, but now has to wait a few weeks after the FA banned him following a betting scandal. Wild.

After the fiasco, a spokesman for Sturridge confirmed (via The Mirror) that the striker has attracted interest from "teams in many countries, including America, China, Italy, Spain and France, as well as clubs closer to home in the Premier League", so it looks like Sturridge might have some choices to make this summer.

Well, that's if he is actually allowed to join a new club. The FA are pushing to extend his ban, which could put an end to talk of a move for Sturridge.

Danny Rose Unsuccessfully Offers Himself to Barcelona as PSG Ready £20m Bid

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

We don't know who Danny Rose will be playing for next season, but it definitely looks like it's not going to be Tottenham Hotspur.

He was left behind as the rest of the squad travelled for pre-season to allow him to find a move elsewhere, and Sport claim Rose has offered his services to Barcelona, who are on the lookout for someone to operate as backup to Jordi Alba.

However, the Blaugrana turned him down as a result of Spurs' £20m asking price, and now Paris Saint-Germain are now believed to be leading the race for his signature.

Nabil Fekir Delaying Real Betis Move in Hope of Receiving Better Offer

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

A year after he was supposed to leave Lyon for Liverpool, it looks like Nabil Fekir might finally be on his way out of the club. Well, maybe not just yet.

L'Equipe state that Fekir has agreed a €25m move to Real Betis to replace the outgoing Giovani Lo Celso, but the Frenchman has opted to delay finalising the move in the hope of receiving a better offer.

His entourage believe that one of Europe's elite are ready to involve themselves in negotiations - is he still stuck in 2018?

Atletico Line Up Christian Eriksen as James Rodriguez Alternative With Angel Correa Linked in Swap Deal

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Atletico Madrid have stepped up their pursuit of forgotten Real Madrid man James Rodriguez, but convincing Los Blancos to sell to a direct rival likely won't be easy. Fortunately, they look to have a backup plan.

Diego Simeone is known to be a huge fan of Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen, but Marca claim that he will only push to sign the Dane if he misses out on Rodriguez this summer.

Atletico could even look to include Angel Correa in a player-plus-cash deal for Eriksen, after Sky Sports claimed they tried something similar with Correa in their pursuit of Kieran Trippier. However, Spurs weren't too keen on the deal then, so they probably wouldn't be now.

Bruno Fernandes' Agent Arrives in England With Man Utd & Spurs Expected to Lodge Bids

CARLOS COSTA/GettyImages

How are we so deep into this Bruno Fernandes saga, yet it still feels like nothing has actually happened? United and Spurs both want him, but neither appear to have actually moved ahead in the race for his signature.

Fortunately, this could all soon be coming to an end, as A Bola claim that both clubs are ready to make their first official approaches to Sporting CP, whilst Correio de Manha (via Sport Witness) add that his agent, Miguel Pinho, is in England to get two concrete offers for Fernandes.

Sporting want €70m, but the two clubs are expected to offer closer to €50m. Can somebody please just offer €60m and call it quits there?