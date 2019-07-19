Wolverhampton Wanderers are closing in on AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone, with the Serie A side eager to sell to fund their own transfer business this summer.

The 21-year-old struggled for consistency last season, eventually falling behind January signing Krzysztof Piatek in the pecking order at San Siro.

Despite his frustrating form, the Express and Star state that Wolves remain incredibly keen on Cutrone, and they believe that they are close to striking a deal to sign the Italian for no more than £22m.

Nuno Espirito Santo is eager to add a number of new players this summer, having only managed to secure permanent deals for Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker thus far - both of whom spent last season on loan with the club.

As a result, Wolves are now thought to be in advanced negotiations with Milan to strike a deal, given I Rossoneri are eager to raise funds to bring in their own signings.

Gianluca Di Marzio states that Milan are incredibly keen on Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa, who would likely cost around €55m. Their plan is to sell Cutrone to Wolves and fellow striker Andre Silva to Monaco, which would hopefully raise the required amount to fund a move for Correa.

Agent Jorge Mendes is working closely with Milan to try facilitate all three deals, with club officials desperate to rejuvenate their squad after missing out on Champions League qualification last season (and Europa League qualification because of FFP issues).

Cutrone enjoyed an electric start to the season, but failed to maintain that form and ended up with just nine goals in 43 appearances for Milan. His last Serie A goal came in December 2018, despite him missing just two games in the remaining months of the campaign.

Milan are thought to have lost patience with Cutrone, and he now appears set to try rejuvenate his career in the Premier League.