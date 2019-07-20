Giorgio Chiellini's Pre-Season Participation in Doubt After Suffering Recurrence of Calf Injury

Giorgio Chiellini has suffered a reoccurrence of the calf injury that troubled him towards the back end of last season, calling his involvement in Juventus' upcoming pre-season fixtures into doubt.

The Italian managed 25 appearances in Serie A last season and has been an invaluable member of the squad for some time, but he's been troubled with injuries in more recent seasons as he approaches his 35th birthday.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

I Bianconeri are due to face Tottenham on Sunday in the International Champions Cup, before taking on Inter in the same competition. However, they face the prospect of not having the centre-back available for selection.

Calciomercato are reporting that Chiellini has suffered the same calf injury that troubled him last season, and the Italian will remain at the club's training centre to nurse it. The report also goes on to claim that this will give Merih Demiral the opportunity to step in and gain more first team minutes.

Demiral only joined Juventus earlier in July but Calciomercato also report that AC Milan are serious in their attempts to sign the Turk. However, the injury to Chiellini has dealt I Rossoneri a blow in their pursuit.

Juventus have finally completed the signing of Dutch sensation Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax in a deal worth up to €85.5m. The 19-year-old will undoubtedly expect to be part of the first XI, meaning competition is high for the other spot in the centre of defence.





I Bianconeri have been dealt a blow with the injury to Chiellini, but it is an opportunity for new signing Demiral to prove his worth to the Italian champions.