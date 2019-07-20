Manchester United 1-0 Inter: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Mason Greenwood Stars

A 75th minute goal from young gun Mason Greenwood was enough to give Manchester United a 1-0 win over Inter in the International Champions Cup.

The Red Devils started on the front foot, pressing high up the pitch. Daniel James had the clearest chance of the first half, latching onto a neat pass but he sliced the ball into the side-netting. Samir Handanovic was also forced into a number of saves in the first half as Man Utd dominated.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

After the break, both sides had opportunities cleared off the line and United also hit the woodwork. The deadlock was then finally broken in the 75th minute when Mason Greenwood fired home with an exquisite curling effort.

Check out our breakdown of the game below.

Manchester United

Key Talking Point

The intensity of Man Utd's play was impressive, as they pressed the ball with determination despite it 'only' being a pre-season game. The front four of Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford harassed the Inter backline incredible effectively throughout the game.

United fans will also be buoyed by the performances of the whole backline that started the game. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was outstanding and Axel Tuanzebe did not put a foot wrong, however Victor Lindeloff's injury may be a worry.

Wholesale substitutions can often disrupt the flow of a match, but not for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men. Chong, Angel Gomes and Greenwood were scintillating and, ultimately, made the difference.

Greenwood should get a start for this season easily #MUFC #mufctour — Samˢ⁷ 🐐 (@ItsDesey) July 20, 2019

Yo. @ManUtd @carras16 I wanna see Chong and Greenwood in the first 11 this coming season. Nah nah...nah I don't wanna hear any excuse. Just do it. #MUFC — Dr. TODDLERPAPS (GLOBAL) MUFC (@manitaslim) July 20, 2019

Player Ratings

Starting XI: De Gea (6), Wan-Bissaka (8*), Tuanzebe (7), Lindelof (6), Shaw (6), Matic (4), Pogba (7), James (6), Lingard (5), Martial (6), Rashford (5).

Substitutes: Romero (5), Dalot (6), Young (6), Bailly (6), Jones (6), Andreas (6), Fred (6), Gomes (n/a), Mata (6), McTominay (6), Chong (7), Greenwood (7).

STAR MAN

Could this be the signing of the summer? It's too early to tell but Aaron Wan-Bissaka did have an outstanding game. The former Crystal Palace man completely shut-down the left side of Inter's attack through his brilliant tackling and progressive running.

Wan-Bissaka makes a sliding tackle and it’s cheered like a goal. Still no Spider-Man themed chant. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 20, 2019

Going forward, the former Palace man was equally impressive. So much has been made of the Reds needing a defender who can actually defend - well, United now have one.

Special praise must go to Greenwood for his outstanding contribution. The 17-year-old looked mature and made the difference when he came on. The young forward may well be a very valuable asset for the Red Devils next season.

Inter

Key Talking Point

It was clear to see why Inter are pursing United's Romelu Lukaku with all they have - they lacked a goalscorer. Sebastiano Esposito turned 17 just three weeks ago and took up some good positions but wasn't able to pose too many problems.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

At the other end of the field, Samir Handanovic looked as confident as ever but there were numerous sloppy passes from the back three that started the game. That said, it was only their second pre-season match and they will only get stronger with the arrival of Diego Godin.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Handanovic (7); D'Ambrosio (6); de Vrij (5), Skriniar (4); Candreva (4), Gagliardini (5), Brozovic (3), Sensi (7*), Dalbert (5); Esposito (6), Longo (3).

Substitutes: Ranocchia (4), Joao Mario (5), Borja Valero (4), Barella (4), Perisic (4), Colidio (4), Agoumé (4) Pirola (4).

STAR MAN

Stefano Sensi and Handanovic were the star performers for an Inter side that were clearly still rusty. Sensi has been a good addition to the squad since arriving from Sassuolo on loan - and he showcased his talents once more - pipping Handanovic as the star performer.

I think #Sensi is too good to benched... He definitely gave #Inter great creativity at the midfield... — amed احمد هلابي (@amed_jow) July 20, 2019

The Italian acted as the fulcrum in midfield and was constantly looking to provide the front two with opportunities to test the United defence. The midfield man was bright, picking up good pockets of space - and with a lethal striker at the top of the pitch, he could be a very influential player next season.

Looking Ahead





Man Utd will now come up against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday 25 July in the next round of fixtures in the International Champions Cup.

Meanwhile, Inter will face Juventus in the ICC on Wednesday 24 July. Conte will be hoping for a stronger performance from his men as they look to close the gap on I Bianconeri in the league.