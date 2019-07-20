Manchester United to Target Experienced Duo in Rumoured Juventus Raid This Summer

Manchester United are planning a double raid on Serie A champions Juventus this summer, with forward Paulo Dybala and midfielder Blaise Matuidi currently on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's radar.

United have only welcomed Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James to the club so far this off-season, but major deals could still go through at Old Trafford depending on the futures of Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba.

Interest in Lukaku has left United at risk of entering the new season without an out-and-out striker at their disposal, but La Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Manchester Evening News) claims that the club have made contact with Juventus over Dybala's future.

It's added, however, that Dybala isn't actively looking to secure a move away from Turin this summer and that the Argentina international is looking forward to working under new manager Maurizio Sarri next season.





Elsewhere, French outlet Le Parisien lists United among the clubs who are interested in signing Matuidi as they look to plug an Ander Herrera sized gap in midfield, alongside Paris Saint-Germain and Everton.

Unfortunately for Solskjaer's side, it appears that the club will be just as unsuccessful in their pursuit of Matuidi as they're likely to be with Dybala, as Juventus aren't interested in selling even following the arrival of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot.

One player that Manchester United could welcome to the club this summer is 16-year-old Lyon midfielder Frolent Da Silva, with both clubs reportedly in 'advanced talks' over a transfer ahead of the new season.

Da Silva is believed to be considering his options before committing to a move, but his arrival would follow a change in United's transfer policy which sees low-risk signings join the club at an early age.