Mason Greenwood: Twitter Reacts as Manchester United Starlet Shines in Pre-Season

By 90Min
July 20, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has handed plenty of first-team action to Manchester United's young players in their pre-season campaign so far, and Mason Greenwood is one man in particular who has grabbed this opportunity with both hands. 

Greenwood is in red hot form as he scored the winner against Inter on Saturday afternoon, as well as scoring the opener against Leeds United earlier in the week.

The 17-year-old forward impressed not only in front of goal, but also with some dazzling play in the middle of the park. With Solskjaer declaring he is ready to be involved with the first team, United fans could be forgiven for getting carried away.

And if you take a look at Twitter, that's exactly what they're doing.

After two excellent performances, a lot of fans are already touting Greenwood for big things in the upcoming Premier League season.

Others have seen the youngster's performances as a wake-up call to the rest of the strikers at the club, who didn't perform at their best for much of last season

Some United fans are even seeing Greenwood's performances as a chance to one-up their Premier League rivals' attacking prospects.

That's not to say everybody is buying into the hype however, as many point out that it is still early days.

However good the 17-year-old turns out to be, the ups and downs of his career are always best experienced through Twitter.

