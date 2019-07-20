Mason Greenwood: Twitter Reacts as Manchester United Starlet Shines in Pre-Season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has handed plenty of first-team action to Manchester United's young players in their pre-season campaign so far, and Mason Greenwood is one man in particular who has grabbed this opportunity with both hands.

Greenwood is in red hot form as he scored the winner against Inter on Saturday afternoon, as well as scoring the opener against Leeds United earlier in the week.

The 17-year-old forward impressed not only in front of goal, but also with some dazzling play in the middle of the park. With Solskjaer declaring he is ready to be involved with the first team, United fans could be forgiven for getting carried away.

And if you take a look at Twitter, that's exactly what they're doing.

Mason Greenwood - remember the name

This kid really is something special pic.twitter.com/Dz9BorqqfZ — The United Devils (@TheUnitedDevils) July 20, 2019

After two excellent performances, a lot of fans are already touting Greenwood for big things in the upcoming Premier League season.

Greenwood is gonna show why he is the best young English talent next season. Our new RW👑 hth pic.twitter.com/p5Nk2t7ZUM — Jordan (@SRFB69) July 20, 2019

Ole is gonna have no choice but to start Greenwood vs Chelsea at this rate — Ryan (@TRAWETS_NAYR) July 20, 2019

Greenwood reminds me of Messi but both footed 😍😍😍😍😂 pic.twitter.com/xPsBDYtZJq — ManUtdGreazee🔰 (@UnitedGreazee) July 20, 2019

Others have seen the youngster's performances as a wake-up call to the rest of the strikers at the club, who didn't perform at their best for much of last season

Listen rashford is gonna have to step his game up by force this season..greenwood gonna be at his neck for that starting spot in 6 months if hes not careful — REALLY AND TRUELY..TRUELY AND REALLY (@OGSammyB) July 20, 2019

Get rid of Lukaku and put the faith in Mason Greenwood #Youth #NoFear — Justin Hobbs (@Justin_Hobbs) July 20, 2019

mason greenwood will be the new rashford but 10x better mark my words #mufc pic.twitter.com/VdEFNcLqiT — Billy Davidson (@BillyDavidson03) July 18, 2019

Some United fans are even seeing Greenwood's performances as a chance to one-up their Premier League rivals' attacking prospects.

United fans when Liverpool fans finally accept Mason Greenwood is a better talent than Brewster. pic.twitter.com/trMTTC9iQ2 — 🐐™ (@TheFergusonWay) July 17, 2019

Brewster couldn’t even tie Greenwood’s laces — Ciaran (@ciaran_s21) July 17, 2019

This Nketiah bloke is 20 and Brewster is 19, and they’re being compared to Greenwood who’s 17 😭😭😭



Mason’s streets ahead, don’t even try and compare them. pic.twitter.com/7B1jX9hfxF — K. 🔰 (@Man_UnitedK) July 18, 2019

That's not to say everybody is buying into the hype however, as many point out that it is still early days.

Mark my words. No Man United player will score more than Josh King this season. Not Rashford, not Lukaku, not Martial and certainly not Greenwood. All over hyped mediocre players. — - (@FutbolLee) July 20, 2019

The Greenwood hype machine on overdrive..another child who shd be allowed to develop is expected to lead United's attack..fans never learn.. — Bants-a-maker Dante™ (@ThaNephilim) July 20, 2019

However good the 17-year-old turns out to be, the ups and downs of his career are always best experienced through Twitter.