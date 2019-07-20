Tottenham Offer Christian Eriksen 150% Salary Increase in Desperate Attempt to Keep Dane in London

Tottenham Hotspur have ramped up their efforts to keep star midfielder Christian Eriksen at the club by offering the Dane a new contract worth more than double his current salary.

Eriksen gave an interview after Spurs' Champions League final defeat in June stating his desire for 'something new' in football, and both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have since shown an interest.

The Daily Mail report that Tottenham have offered the 27 year-old a new deal worth £200k-a-week, which is more than double the £80k-a-week he currently earns.

However, Spurs have been told by Eriksen's advisers that the Danish international's next contract will not be motivated by money, dealing a huge blow to their hopes of keeping hold of him.

Despite previously offering a deal worth £160k-a-week, the north London club have so far been unable to convince the Dane to extend his stay. With just 12 months left on his existing deal, they face losing the midfielder on the cheap.

Eriksen joined Spurs from Ajax in the summer of 2013 and has gone on to make close to 300 appearances for the club, scoring 66 goals and providing 86 assists.

It is believed that Eriksen's preferred destination is Real Madrid, but La Liga rivals Barcelona and Atleti have also been linked, as Mauricio Pochettino has admitted there has been 'lots of interest'.

The Spurs midfielder is currently in Singapore with the club on their pre-season tour of Asia. Eriksen has been training alone following minor surgery in June, but is expected to play some part.

Tottenham are competing in the International Champions Cup, where they face Juventus on Sunday before taking on Manchester United on July 25th.

Spurs' first game of the 2019/20 Premier League season comes against Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, by which point they will know whether Eriksen has committed his future to club.