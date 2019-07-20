Tottenham Unwilling to Consider Dani Alves Move Despite Free Agent's Performances

By 90Min
July 20, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to pursue a deal for free agent Dani Alves this summer, despite the departure of starting right-back Kieran Trippier to Spanish giants Atlético Madrid.

With Trippier's departure, Mauricio Pochettino will have to find a best option from Serge Aurier, Kyle Walker-Peters and Juan Foyth – the young Argentine with a chance to stake a claim during the club's pre-season tour. 

36-year-old Alves is looking to find a new home after not renewing his contract with Paris Saint-Germain this summer, and took his professional trophy haul to an unprecedented 40 this month at the Copa America, where he was one of the players of the tournament. 

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

Mundo Deportivo report that despite Alves' obvious quality, Pochettino is unwilling to deal with the circus that comes along with the player, particularly for a player who is fast approaching the end of his lifespan in the game. 

The eccentric defender has had a storied career so far playing for some of the biggest clubs in the world, with Barcelona and Sevilla on his CV and has been heavily linked this summer with a return to either of those clubs.

He captained Brazil to their first Copa America since 2007 this summer, winning the 'player of the tournament' award after the hosts beat Peru in the final a fortnight ago. 

Lucas Uebel/GettyImages

It looks, however, like Spurs are not prioritising finding a replacement for Trippier as they engage in a tug-of-war with rivals Arsenal for the signing of William Saliba, while also monitoring Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. 

