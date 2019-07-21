Alex Iwobi Admits He Could Leave Arsenal if Wilfried Zaha Joins Gunners

Alex Iwobi has admitted he would 'consider' an exit from Arsenal if the north London club are successful in their pursuit of Wilfried Zaha this summer.

Unai Emery is a keen admirer of the Crystal Palace forward and has seen a £40m bid already rejected this window as the Spaniard seeks rreinforcements in forward areas.

Should Zaha join Arsenal then it would more likely than not see Iwobi fall down the pecking order at the Emirates. While the Nigerian made it clear he isn't one to shy away from a challenge, the academy graduate confessed it would make life difficult in north London.

“I am not one to chicken out. I have had it all over the years, being told I’m not good enough," the 23-year-old told The Sun.

"So whenever the chance comes I always try and prove I should be starting. But it’s going to be difficult if Zaha comes. He will add more stress."

Iwobi added that the addition of the Ivorian alone wouldn't cause him to leave, but should he see limited playing time then he might need to depart the club he has been with his whole career.

“I am up for the fight but the only time I would consider leaving is if I am not playing as much as I would like to. Obviously, my joy is to play football and not just sit out," he added.

“If it comes to that I would have no choice but to leave. But I would always put up a fight to play - that is what I have done all my life. We have big stars already, so by adding another one I’ll just have to prove I can do better than them.”