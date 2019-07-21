Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has insisted that he isn't a direct replacement for Eden Hazard, who left the Blues for Real Madrid earlier this summer.

Pulisic officially signed for Chelsea in January, but after being loaned back to Borussia Dortmund for the remainder of the season, he joined up with his new teammates for the first time this week.

However, the American is wary that his role at Stamford Bridge could be misunderstood and has moved to reassure Chelsea supporters.

Speaking to the club's official website, Pulisic said: "Right now it’s just about going in and helping the team any way I can."

"It’s bringing intensity into the training first of all, improving and earning my respects at the beginning. Then I obviously want to help out as much as I can on the pitch. I want to come in right away and give energy to the team, whether that’s being part of the starting team or being given minutes."

Discussing the comparison with the outgoing Hazard, he said: "I’m not here to compare. Eden was amazing and did so well for this club.

"He was an incredible player the whole time he was at Chelsea. For me it’s about coming in as my own player, improving myself and doing the best I can to help this team."

The 20-year-old's desire to develop is clear to see and he revealed that he is looking forward to working under Blues legend Frank Lampard: "I watched him [Lampard] of course, and it’s great to have him here helping us.

"He was a great leader as a player and now he’s here as the coach and he’s giving us really important information. It’s great to have him on this side.

"There are top players at this club. I knew that coming in here and it’s only going to make me better; it’s going to improve my game working every day with these guys and I am excited for the challenge."