Gareth Bale Linked With Sensational Neymar Swap Deal as Real Madrid Exit Rumours Pile Up

By 90Min
July 21, 2019

Following Zinedine Zidane's startling confession that Gareth Bale is 'very close to leaving' Real Madrid and that he 'hopes he leaves soon', the Welshman has been linked with a number of teams with the latest rumours indicating he may be part of a swap deal for PSG star Neymar.

Bale's agent has since labelled the French manager a 'disgrace' for his comments, as the Madrid forward now looks closer than ever to the exit door.

According to The Independent, Bale's exit from Madrid could be in the shape of a sensational player-plus-cash deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar.

Both Bale and Neymar have been heavily linked with moves away from their respective clubs this summer, with the latter seemingly more intent on forcing through a move.

Both players are clearly unsettled at their clubs and this swap deal would resolve their situations and potentially provide Los Blancos and PSG with valuable additions to their squads.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol reports that the Wales international's advisers have stated that 'there could be a surprise this summer', which has fuelled further speculation over where he will play football next season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man has been linked with a return to north London, as Spurs have reportedly made their interest known to Real Madrid. Elsewhere Bayern Munich have also expressed their admiration for the winger, providing him with a number of potential destinations.

However, the 'surprise this summer' could come in the form a move to China, as The Telegraph reveal that Beijing Guoan want to make Bale the highest-paid player in Chinese football history.

The Beijing club have made it clear that they want to sign the 30-year-old, and while they are not the only club interested in Bale, they are perhaps the only club who can match or better his current £600k-a-week salary at the Bernabeu.


The transfer window in China closes on July 31st, meaning Beijing Guoan have just ten days to secure what would be the biggest transfer in the history of the Chinese Super League.

