Mauricio Pochettino Hails 'Amazing' Tanguy Ndombele Following Late Pre-Season Win Over Juventus

By 90Min
July 21, 2019

Mauricio Pochettino has hailed the impact made by Tanguy Ndombele in Tottenham Hotspur's thrilling 3-2 victory over Juventus in a pre-season match on Sunday afternoon.

Ndombele, who became Spurs' record signing earlier this summer, came on as a substitute just after the hour mark and provided the assist for Lucas Moura's equaliser just two minutes later.

Speaking after his side's late win in the International Champions Cup, Pochettino praised the Frenchman's ability, saying: "All is new for him, but I think with the first touch of the ball he started to show the quality from him. 


"It was amazing and you can see when he runs something can happen. He has the capacity to add to the team different things and I hope during the season he can help the team achieve all that they want."

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/GettyImages

However, the Argentine manager was careful not to build up expectations too much, as he underlined how early Ndombele is in his Spurs career. He continued: "Yes, of course I am happy but we cannot expect from him too much.


"He's only just had the possibility to get to know his team-mates, to adapt himself to the new countries, new culture, new players, new games, new tempo."

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/GettyImages

Pochettino handed the midfielder more game time than he originally planned, but was keen to reassure supporters that they should temper their expectations, adding: "Today he played more than I expected because our plan was to play him for only 15 minutes, but with the tempo in the second half it was good to give him 30 minutes.

"We are happy with him but we don't expect too much. We know his talent and what he can add to the team but it's step by step and not to put too much pressure on him.

