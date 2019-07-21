Maurizio Sarri Admits He Likes Paul Pogba 'Very Much' Amid Rumours of Juventus Return

July 21, 2019

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has admitted he is a fan of Manchester United star Paul Pogba, but reiterated that he doesn't deal with identifying transfer targets for the club.

The French World Cup winner has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford with Real Madrid and Juventus often linked with the talented midfielder.

After coming up the ranks at United, Pogba left for the Old Lady in 2012 and started to build a reputation for himself as one of the best midfielders in the world, which caused the Red Devils to bring him back for a then world-record fee of £89m.

Former Chelsea manager Sarri told the press he admires the quality that the 26-year-old possesses and opened the door on a potential transfer speaking ahead of their ICC game against Tottenham.


He said, as quoted by AS: "I like him very much, but he's a Manchester United player. I'm not the technical director [Fabio Paratici] so I don't know the situation."

United manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer has mentioned his desire to keep the creative midfielder as he views Pogba as the centrepiece of the side and a crucial cog that keeps the team ticking on and off the pitch.

Juventus are not the only keen team in the hunt for Pogba's services. Real Madrid have frequently been linked with the Frenchman, with Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane often praising Pogba.

However, it is yet to be seen if any of those clubs would be willing to fork out a fee of £150m for the player - a figure that has been rumoured to be the valuation for Pogba. With Juventus and Real Madrid both spending heavily on transfer fees and wages this summer, it seems highly unlikely that a deal would be secured this season.

