Newcastle Target Burnley's Dwight McNeil as Steve Bruce Begins Summer Spending Spree

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is targeting Burnley youngster Dwight McNeil as he looks to make his first signing at the club.

Bruce wants to bring the speedy youngster Tyneside as he begins his summer spending spree. Newcastle are hoping that a bid of around £15m will be enough to convince Burnley to sell their man.

However, the Magpies will face stiff competition from the likes of Tottenham and Juventus who have also expressed interest in McNeil.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

McNeil, who is just 19, had a breakthrough season with the Clarets last season after deciding to move away from Manchester United to make a name for himself.

The Sun reports that Burnley value their man at around £30m, suggesting that Newcastle's bid of £15m is likely to be rejected by the Clarets.

The move for a winger has become a priority of Newcastle's, however, they have targets in other positions. This could mean that they would look to strengthen elsewhere if a deal for McNeil becomes too expensive.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Bruce has been a long-term admirer of Preston centre-back Ben Davies and is willing to use his personal contacts to ensure that the centre-half comes to St James' Park.

Newcastle are also closing in on a deal to make Joelinton a club-record signing. The Magpies are targetting the Brazilian striker as a replacement for the departed Ayoze Pérez who joined Leicester City this summer. Bruce's summer spending has been made possible following the backing from owner Mike Ashley who has reportedly provided a budget of £50m.

It is also thought that a deal will be struck for Dwight Gayle that would see their budget bolstered by a further £15m.

HECTOR RETAMAL/GettyImages

Newcastle are currently away in Asia on a pre-season tour where the Magpies lost their first Premier League Asia Trophy match against Wolves 4-0. They later scraped through the third place playoff game with a 1-0 win against West Ham.





The Magpies will later take on Preston, Hibernian and Saint-Etienne before the Premier League season kicks off in August.