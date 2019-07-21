Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Admits Jesse Lingard's Last Season Was 'Not Up to Standard'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he expects an improvement from Jesse Lingard next season, insisting he wants 'more' from the academy graduate.

Lingard was one of a host of United players who underperformed last season, but the attacking midfielder came under particular scrutiny after netting just four goals in 27 league matches for the Red Devils.

Furthermore, the 26-year-old was recently disciplined by Solskjaer after he posted a foul-mouthed video on social media while holidaying in Miami alongside Marcus Rashford and friends. With both on-field and off-field struggles, the United boss stated he will demand more from Lingard for the coming campaign - despite his obvious talent.

“Jesse has proved before with his big-game goals that he’s valuable. But of course I’m going to demand more of him," he told the Mirror.

“I think he will be the first one to know that his last season was not up to standard. What we have discussed can be between the two of us, but I expect more from him and he knows what I want."

With just five goals in all competitions last season, Lingard's dip in form was evident, having registered 13 the season before as United finished as Premier League runners-up in 2017/18.

While not clarifying whether he was referring to matters on the pitch or not, the Norwegian did confess that Lingard's decision-making must improve, as the Red Devils look to improve on last season's miserable sixth-place finish.

He added: “Jesse knows what it is to be a Manchester United player. At times maybe he’s made one or two bad decisions but he’s made more good decisions than bad. He’s a top boy.”

