Cristiano Ronaldo Avoids Prosecution as Rape Charges 'Cannot Be Proved Beyond Reasonable Doubt'

There has been a major development in the rape trial surrounding Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Clark County District Attorney's office has decided against prosecuting the 34-year-old.

The allegations date back to an incident in Las Vegas in 2009 that was settled between Ronaldo and the alleged victim in 2010, but was reopened in August 2018 with an investigation into the player, and has been widely reported ever since.

Ronaldo vehemently denied the allegations, with Juventus coming under fire for their decision to stand by him while investigations were ongoing, but it can now be put to bed with the Clark County district attorney releasing a statement on their decision not to prosecute on the basis of insufficient evidence.

Prosecutor says Cristiano Ronaldo will not face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas strip resort in 2009 — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) July 22, 2019

A statement from the attorney's office, referring to the alleged victim simply as 'V' said the following on the case.

"V and Cristiano Ronaldo, through their respective attorneys, eventually reached a civil settlement related to this matter in 2010. For the next eight years, law enforcement heard nothing more from V regarding the crime or the perpetrator.

"On August 28, 2018, V contacted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, asking that her sexual assault investigation be reopened, naming Cristiano Ronaldo as the offender. In spite of the passage of over nine years, Metro investigated her allegations.

@LasVegasDA Declines to Prosecute 10-year-old Sexual Assault Allegation Against Cristiano Ronaldo. @ClarkCountyNV pic.twitter.com/XXdc8D9Plk — Clark County DA (@LasVegasDA) July 22, 2019

"A Request for Prosecution was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office on July 8, 2019. Based upon a review of the information presented at this time, the allegations of sexual assault against Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefore, no charges will be forthcoming."