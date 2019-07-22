Cristiano Ronaldo Avoids Prosecution as Rape Charges 'Cannot Be Proved Beyond Reasonable Doubt'

By 90Min
July 22, 2019

There has been a major development in the rape trial surrounding Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Clark County District Attorney's office has decided against prosecuting the 34-year-old. 

The allegations date back to an incident in Las Vegas in 2009 that was settled between Ronaldo and the alleged victim in 2010, but was reopened in August 2018 with an investigation into the player, and has been widely reported ever since.

Ronaldo vehemently denied the allegations, with Juventus coming under fire for their decision to stand by him while investigations were ongoing, but it can now be put to bed with the Clark County district attorney releasing a statement on their decision not to prosecute on the basis of insufficient evidence. 

A statement from the attorney's office, referring to the alleged victim simply as 'V' said the following on the case.

"V and Cristiano Ronaldo, through their respective attorneys, eventually reached a civil settlement related to this matter in 2010. For the next eight years, law enforcement heard nothing more from V regarding the crime or the perpetrator.

"On August 28, 2018, V contacted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, asking that her sexual assault investigation be reopened, naming Cristiano Ronaldo as the offender. In spite of the passage of over nine years, Metro investigated her allegations.

"A Request for Prosecution was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office on July 8, 2019. Based upon a review of the information presented at this time, the allegations of sexual assault against Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefore, no charges will be forthcoming."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message