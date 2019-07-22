Jurgen Klopp believes Yasser Larouci "was lucky" to avoid serious injury after being stretchered off the pitch during Liverpool's pre-season friendly against Sevilla in Boston on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters following the Reds' 2-1 loss at Fenway Park, Klopp revealed that Larouci's initial diagnosis was positive but that further assessments are needed. Larouci, 18, received extended medical attention before being carried out of the game in the 80th minute after French defender Joris Gnagnon hacked him. Gnagnon was shown a red card for the offense, and Larouci was seen leaving the stadium on crutches with his right leg in a brace.

Liverpool's Yasser Larouci carted off after a poor challenge from Sevilla results in a red card 🛑 Our thoughts are with him pic.twitter.com/mbOkm3Bsh5 — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) July 21, 2019

"It looks like he was lucky but, of course, how it always is with these things we have to wait a little bit," Klopp said. "I don't know 100%. It looks like he was lucky, but I only spoke quickly to the [doctor] and that's what he said, but we have to see."

Gnagnon, 22, apologized for his foul in a post on Twitter after the contest.

"I would like to publicly apologise towards Liverpool, the family of the player and its supporters," he wrote. "It was an odious act on my part. Whatever the reason, it’s not what should be seen on a football pitch. All my prayers are with the player and his family."

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui spoke to Klopp after the final whistle to check on Larouci, admitting that Gnagnon knew he'd made a terrible tackle and decision.

"I was worried about the player, but I asked Jurgen and he said he's OK," Lopetegui said. "Gnagnon was very worried. He knows it was a bad tackle, a bad decision. The most important thing is for Larouci to be OK."

Liverpool has now lost back-to-back matches on their tour of the United States after their 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in Indiana.