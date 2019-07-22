Manchester City: 6 of the Citizens' Best Youngsters Who Deserve a Shot at the First Team in 2019/20

Finding ways to improve a team that have won back-to-back Premier League titles can be difficult, but it must be done if Pep Guardiola wishes to go one step further this season and compete for the Champions League.

Big money transfers and loan signings are what clubs usually do to improve their first team, but it would seem wrong to look at other clubs' players before considering ones that are already at Manchester City.

Youth players can be sensations if they hit the ground running, as can be seen with Marcus Rashford at Manchester United, Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool and Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur.

So who is City's equivalent? Who could be their Steven Gerrard or John Terry?

Here are six youth players that Guardiola could turn to instead of spending money elsewhere.

Tosin Adarabioyo

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Having made his mark at West Bromwich Albion last season, Tosin Adarabioyo will hope to switch the Championship for the Premier League as he returns from his loan spell.

The 21-year-old made 29 appearances for the Baggies last season, scoring two Championship goals.

Competition is rife in the Manchester City defence but, with Vincent Kompany gone, a spot at centre-back could be up for grabs, and Adarabioyo will hope to stake a claim.

Angelino

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Returning from PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth €12m, 22-year-old Angelino now deserves his chance at Premier League level.

The left-back can compete with Benjamin Mendy for the spot in the backline and is likely to get minutes with Mendy's injury record so far in Manchester.

Angelino now has the chance to stake a claim in the Manchester City defence and could hold down a permanent position if he manages to impress Guardiola.

Daniel Grimshaw



Alex Livesey/GettyImages

English goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw could provide competition to Claudio Bravo as Ederson's back-up this season, as he looks to find a way into the first-team squad.

The 21-year-old from Manchester played 48 times last season across various youth competitions and the EFL Trophy.

In that time he conceded 72 goals and kept nine clean sheets. It could be difficult to dislodge Ederson between the sticks but Claudio Bravo could be replaceable.

Ante Palaversa

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Croatian midfielder Ante Palaversa joined City in January 2019 in a £5.7m deal from Hajduk Split. He was loaned back to the club for the remainder of the campaign but is now eligible for selection by Guardiola.

The 19-year-old scored just two goals and generated one assist in 30 appearances last season but is a strong physical presence in central midfield, meaning he could be a potential back up to Rodri or Fernandinho in defensive-midfield.

Daniel Arzani

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Winger Daniel Arzani spent last season on loan at Celtic, where he made just one appearance in the Scottish Premiership. The 20-year-old Australian was a free transfer from satellite club Melbourne City.

Arzani was the youngest player in the 2018 World Cup, making three appearances as a substitute for Australia. Long touted as one of Australia's brightest future talents, Arzani is yet to be afforded a chance to stake his claim but could be a surprise inclusion in Guardiola's plans.

Marlos Moreno

Manuel Guadarrama/GettyImages

Columbian 22-year-old Marlos Moreno can play anywhere across a front three, and he could provide a good addition in case Guardiola plans on rotating his squad as the season hits its peak.

The forward had his best season since joining City last year, scoring three goals in 17 appearances last season and assisting a further three for his teammates while on loan at Mexican club Santos Laguna.

After loan spells at four different clubs since joining City in 2016, it may be time for Moreno to finally get a chance in the Premier League.