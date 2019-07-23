Harry Kane Warns Premier League Rivals That His Best Tottenham Form Is Still to Come

Tottenham captain Harry Kane has suggested that his best form is still to come as he approaches the peak years of his career.

Kane, who turns 26 on Sunday, scored an incredible stoppage-time winner against Juventus this past weekend, netting from the halfway line as Spurs edged to a 3-2 victory in their International Champions Cup clash held in Singapore.

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/GettyImages

Injury problems curtailed Kane's progress last season, halting his run of three successive campaigns with at least 25 Premier League goals. But the England captain isn't concerned about his fitness issues, instead hinting that many strikers reach peak form when they reach their late 20s.

“Yeah, that’s what people say. They always say late 20s is when you start to hit your prime, so we’ll have to see," Kane said, in quotes carried by the Mirror.

“I’m 26 in the next week or so, so I’m not classed as young anymore. I’m in a good place. I feel good and hopefully I can stay as fit as possible through the season.





"I’m looking forward to starting the season and really pushing on from the previous years I’ve had.”

Kane would go on to praise the impact new signing Tanguy Ndombele has made since arriving in north London, as well as highlighting the contributions of 17-year-old Troy Parrott - who played a part in Erik Lamela's opening goal against Juventus.

On Ndombele, Kane added: “He’s been great. He intercepted that ball very well and put that ball through to Lucas. That’s a strength of his - playing that through-ball, that forward pass.

“That’s maybe something we’ve missed over the last year or so. That really decisive pass in the final third. He looks like he can do that. With any player who comes in, he’s still learning – how we play and the way we want him to play, and the manager wants him to play. That’s all we can ask for.”





“He’s a great young player and a great guy,” Kane added about Parrott.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

“It’s nice to have him in here with the first team, he’s learning a lot every day and he’s a good guy to talk to as well. He’s not afraid to ask questions. He’s still very young and going out against some of the best centre backs in the world will only give him more confidence and belief.

“Of course he’s still got a lot to learn but he’s at the right club, the right place, hopefully he continues to work hard and yes the future could be bright for him.”