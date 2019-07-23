Ivan Rakitic Reiterates His Desire to Stay at Barcelona Amid Exit Rumours

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has reaffirmed his desire to stay at the club, despite the continued links surrounding his future in Spain.

The Croatian international, who has been at Barca since signing from Sevilla for around €18m in 2014, has been linked with both Manchester United and Inter, among others, this summer.



However, as quoted by Sport, the midfielder has stated that he wishes to stay at the Catalan club, declaring: "My idea is very clear, I want to stay at Barca. [Transfer talk] is a situation I'm used to. It happened to me last year."

According to various reports, Rakitic is one of six players the Spanish champions are willing to include in any swap deal involving Neymar.



However, the midfielder has revealed that both himself, the coach and the club are on the same wavelength regarding his future, though he did add a caveat. The Croatian explained:

"I've spoken with the club and the coach and we have the same idea, for me to stay at Barca. We're open to everything, as always, but my intention is to stay. I have two more years on my contract and I want to keep enjoying myself at Barca.

"It doesn't annoy me. I know that football works like this and it makes me proud because if other teams want me it's because I'm doing things very well. I'm calm."

Asked about his conversations with Josep Maria Bartomeu over a potential new contract, the 31-year-old remained coy, revealing:

"I spoke with the president on various topics and now the club has other things to do before thinking about [my new contract]. The president wants to create a good squad so that the fans can enjoy Barca."