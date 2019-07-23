Kyle Walker Lays Out Champions League Aims for Manchester City as Crunch Campaign Looms

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has insisted it will feel as though he has failed if the club cannot win the Champions League in the near future.

The Citizens have been completely dominant in the Premier League in recent seasons, but they have crashed out of Europe at the quarter-final stage in the last two seasons.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Walker admitted that winning the Champions League is a personal dream for him, and anything less than that will be a bitter disappointment.

He said: "We're not getting any younger and I want to win the Champions League before I finish my career. I feel I'm at the right club to do that and if we don't get as far as we should do, it feels like we've underachieved.





"It's all a learning curve, especially for me and I need to pass on my experience to the younger players that are coming through and hopefully sooner rather than later we can be lifting that one as well."

The 29-year-old has been a vital part of Pep Guardiola's side in recent seasons, and was rewarded with a contract extension earlier this summer which will tie Walker to City until the summer of 2024.

"When the gaffer said he wanted to give me a new deal I was over the moon. I feel this club is going in the new right direction on and off the field, and just with the players that I'm playing with day in day out it's a dream come true for me," he added.

"I didn't think I would be stood here two years on and achieved and picked up as many trophies as I did but it's been a breath of fresh air it really has."

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Finally, Walker discussed his plans for the future. Whilst he remains committed to City, the right-back confessed he would love to end his career with his boyhood club, Sheffield United.

"I've said to the people that represent me that I'd love to finish, if I could, back at Sheffield United," Walker confessed.

"That's where I started, that's who gave me my chance in football but you never know they might not want me, we could be in different stages of our career and you never know what might happen, but Chris [Wilder] if you want to take me, I'll come back soon."