Manchester City Remain Adamant Leroy Sane Will Not Be Sold This Summer Despite Bayern Interest

By 90Min
July 23, 2019

Manchester City have denied claims made by Bayern Munich chiefs over a possible transfer of German winger Leroy Sane.

A war of words between the two European powerhouses has ensued this summer, culminating in the latest back and forth between Pep Guardiola and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Initially, Guardiola suggested that the German champions need to put up or shut up in their pursuit of the winger, as he would not keep the player at the club if he was unhappy.

As quoted by The Mirror, Rummenigge responded: "I do not know if Pep knows everything that goes on at his club. No idea."

Sane took the Premier League by storm in 2017/18 and, despite featuring far less often last season, he still managed to contribute ten goals and 11 assists. The 23-year-old has two years left on his deal at the Etihad Stadium, but City's continued attempts to persuade the German to extend his contract have so far been unsuccessful.

Following the latest comments from Bayern chiefs, it has been reported that the Munich club have offered David Alaba as part of a deal to take Sane to the Allianz Arena, which City insiders have since denied.

A senior Man City source said: "We are not in negotiations with Bayern over Sane. We are talking to him about a new contract and not looking to sell.

"We have also had no offer of Alaba. That is totally spurious and we are well stocked at left-back."

Guardiola himself has doubled down on this sentiment as he too expressed his desire to keep the German in Manchester, as he said: "For a long time they are talking about their interest in Leroy Sane. 

"He is our player and we hope that he can stay here this season and next season and next season."

