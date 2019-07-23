Newcastle have finally made their first signing of the summer, announcing a deal for Hoffenheim forward Joelinton on a six-year contract for a club-record fee thought to be £40 million.

The Brazilian is Steve Bruce's first signing at the club and United will hope the transfer can offset the negative rhetoric in Tyne and Wear following Bruce's appointment as Rafa Benitez's successor.

Newcastle have now confirmed the signing, releasing a statement on their website, in which the Brazilian says: “I’m really happy to be here. I know it’s a large investment that the club has made in me, and that comes with a huge responsibility. I’m highly motivated and hope to give back on the pitch.”

Head coach Steve Bruce added: “The kid’s got an exciting time ahead of him. He’s a smashing young player and we’re obviously delighted to get him. It’s been going on for a little bit now, so to get him is great for everybody. He’s got everything that a modern-day player wants. He’s big, strong and athletic, and of course he’s got age on his side too which is vitally important.

Joelinton enjoyed a decent 2018/19 season, scoring seven goals and contributing five assists in 28 Bundesliga appearances, and will likely act as a replacement for outgoing forwards Ayoze Perez, Joselu and Salomon Rondon.

Perez joined Leicester earlier in July for an undisclosed fee thought to be £30m, while Joselu switched the Premier League for La Liga with a move to Alaves. Rondon confirmed his move to Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Yifang, Benitez's new club, on Friday.

Newcastle finished 13th in the Premier League last season, 11 points ahead of 18th placed Cardiff.