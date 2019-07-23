Southampton: 6 of the Saints' Best Youngsters Who Deserve a Shot at the First Team in 2019/2020

Southampton are a team known for their ability to produce top-class talent, with the likes of Gareth Bale, Adam Lallana and Luke Shaw to name just a few.

But following a disappointing season on the south coast, Southampton will be looking to utilise this talent on the field, rather than profiting from it in the transfer market.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

With Southampton having currently only signed two players so far this transfer window, it's evident they'll be looking to the youth to step up during the upcoming season.

Callum Slattery

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Having penned a contract extension in July, Southampton have shown their intention of keeping Callum Slattery on the books. The young midfielder made three appearances for the Saints last seaon and will be looking to break impress this pre-season.

Hassenhuttl praised Slattery earlier this year, stating that the midfielder had been like a new signing for the side.

At the age of just 20, Slattery is a powerful and technically gifted midfielder with a commanding presence on and off the ball, making him a perfect fit for Premier League football.

Michael Obafemi

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Already a Republic of Ireland international at the age of just 19, Michael Obafemi has bags of talent. Held back by two significant hamstring injuries, Obafemi's development into a top player has previously been stunted, but with Hassenhuttl looking to promote the youth and build a team with longevity, there hasn't been a better time for Obafemi to shine.

A quick and flashy striker, Obafemi has the ability to threaten any defence. With Southampton scoring the fifth least goals last season, this goal-scoring threat is exactly what the Saints need to make the 19/20 season a promising one.

Josh Sims

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Josh Sims' career looked to be in free-fall last January, with his loan spelling being cancelled early and the winger being sent packing. However, since returning to the Saints, Sims has managed to pick his game up and impress the Southampton fans.

Sims' was subbed on against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year, and was praised for almost single handedly turning the game around and helping to secure Southampton all three points. Since then, he featured intermittently towards the end of the season and will be looking to hit the ground running in the first team during the upcoming season.

A rapid winger with tireless stamina, the 22-year-old will be eager to get in amongst the goals for the Saints and become a mainstay in the first team.

Moussa Djenepo

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Having already played a full season in the Belgian top flight, Moussa Djenepo will be looking to star at St. Mary's during the 2019/20 season.

One of Southampton's two summer singings so far, Djenepo is a deadly winger that could be huge asset for the club moving forward. Having just featured for Mali in the Africa Cup of Nations, Djenepo will be hoping to hit the ground running and make a name for himself on the south coast.

Che Adams

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Che Adams is the oldest player on this list and certainly the most known for his time in the Championship, but his inclusion is based on his desire and ability to make it at the top flight.

Adams is known for an abundance of both pace and strength, both vital tools for making yourself a nuisance in the Premier League.

The second singing of Southampton's transfer window, Adams could tie the knot on Southampton's new, young and dangerous front line.