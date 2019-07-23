Transfer Rumours: Newcastle Target Rose, Nelson to Hertha Berlin, New Mignolet Interest & More

The only thing hotter than the weather in the UK right now is the abundance of transfer rumours that the end of July brings.

With less than three weeks until the beginning of the Premier League season, clubs are beginning to show signs of desperation, as they try to scramble together a strong enough squad for the upcoming campaign.

Let's take a look all the gossip on Tuesday in this transfer rumours roundup.

Bournemouth Back Off Butland

Honoured to be voted for by the fans as Player of the Year! Big shout out to the goalkeeping department for all their support all year 🙌🏼 https://t.co/fTRuohZQ5C — Jack Butland (@JackButland_One) May 7, 2019

Earlier in the summer, Bournemouth had been linked with a move for Stoke City stopper Jack Butland, but have since cooled their interest upon learning of the Englishman's price tag.

Daily Mail report that the Potters want a minimum of £25m up front for their number one and last season's player of the year, which has put potential suitors off making a move.

In what is the season leading up to Euro 2020, Butland's international career could be in jeopardy as he looks set for another season in the Championship.

Aston Villa in Line for Double Swoop

Big-spending Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of Egypt international Mahmoud Trezeguet, following his impressive performances in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Daily Star report that Villa have agreed an £8m fee with Turkish side Kasimpasa, while they discuss personal terms with the player.





Meanwhile, L'Equipe report that Brentford star Said Benrahma wants to move to Villa Park after the midlands club had a €16m bid rejected earlier this summer.

Reiss Nelson Targeted by Bundesliga Club

Following a successful spell on loan at Hoffenheim last season, Reiss Nelson is once again the subject of interest from Germany as Hertha Berlin want to bring the youngster in on loan.

The Sun report that the Bundesliga side want to bolster their attacking options with the 19-year-old, who scored seven times at Hoffenheim in 2018/19.

Nelson is one of a number of Arsenal youngsters aiming to prove they're worth a spot in the Gunners first team, but it remains to be seen whether Unai Emery sees Nelson as part of his plans.

West Ham Eye Gary Medel to Boost Midfield Options

West Ham United are targeting former Cardiff City midfielder Gary Medel to boost their midfield options ahead of the new Premier League season.

Fanatik report that the Hammers are close to an agreement with Besiktas for the transfer of the Chile international, who is entering the final 12 months of his contract.

The 31-year-old has bags of experience and would add plenty of bite into the West Ham midfield.

Steve Bruce Eyes Danny Rose & Marrony

Steve Bruce is set on making Danny Rose his first signing following his appointment as manager of Newcastle United.

The Daily Star report that Rose was left out of Tottenham Hotspur's pre-season tour of Asia and could be available to the Magpies for around £15m.

Elsewhere, Globo Esporte report that Newcastle lead the race for Brazilian youngster Marrony, but will need to activate the 20-year-old's €35m release clause in order to prize him away from Vasco da Gama.

Fenerbahce Chase Huddersfield's Zanka

Mathias Jorgensen, commonly referred to as 'Zanka', has emerged as a target for Turkish Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce.

The Istanbul side have just two senior central defenders on their books and Fotomac report that they have identified Zanka as the ideal addition to their squad.

The Turkish publication state that the Huddersfield defender is among Simon Kjaer and Martin Skrtel on a list of players Fenerbahce are aiming to add to their roster.

Benfica Chase Simon Mignolet

Liverpool backup stopper Simon Mignolet is on a shortlist of goalkeepers that Portuguese champions Benfica want to bring to the club.

As reported by A Bola (via Sport Witness), Benfica are confident of landing the Belgian keeper, as they can offer him more playing time than he is currently afforded at Anfield.

Mignolet spent last season playing second fiddle to Alisson Becker, who was signed from Roma for a then-world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper.

Wolves Set to Battle Arsenal for Central Defender

Nuno Espirito Santo has identified Pape Abou Cisse as a transfer target, as Wolverhampton Wanderers look set to battle it out with Premier League rivals Arsenal for the 23-year-old defender.

Greek outlet Gavros report that Wolves had a bid of €10m rejected last week, but are prepared to double that offer in an effort to persuade Olympiacos to sell the centre-back.

Cisse was an unused substitute for Senegal as they lost 1-0 to Algeria in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations last Friday.