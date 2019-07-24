How Neymar Helped Gave Us Our Footballing Fix Before the Start of the 2019/20 Season

There’s always this period every year isn’t there? Where we all suddenly sit down and think:

‘Oh my God a month without football!’

And even though it feels at times over the last 12 months that we’ve reached football saturation point, a couple of days after returning from perhaps the greatest ever Women’s World Cup, a very brief calm washed over us all in the 90min office.

Suddenly…Everything felt a bit quiet.

A few of us toyed with the idea maybe no football for a month is a good thing.

Maybe everyone needs a break.

But then it hits us...WHAT ARE WE GOING TO DO WITHOUT THE FOOTBALL?!

There’s nothing quite like pit in your stomach when you realise the season is officially over. So what do you do if by all accounts addicted to the beautiful game? Where on earth do you do to get your extra fix? How do you make sure that you tided over until August 4th and the Community Shield?!

Well you book a plane ticket to fly half-way across the world to watch the most unique and exciting five-a-side tournament you can: Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five, in Sao Paulo, Brazil...of course.

You may have seen this before, but in case you haven’t let me set the scene:

Neymar and Red Bull teamed up a few years back to create a five-a-side event with a twist. The first twist is that it isn’t at a Goals five-a-side centre in the arse end of nowhere, it’s at the beautiful Neymar institute, near where he grew up in Praia Grande. At a glance, you perhaps wouldn’t use the word beautiful to describe the surrounding area that Insitituto Projeto Neymar Jr. is based in.

But when you consider that Neymar and his family are providing food, clothing and a chance to play sport for underprivileged kids in one of the poorest parts of Brazil, you see the beauty that it has to offer.

In this tournament - the fourth year of the collaboration between Red Bull and Neymar - the event was split over two days involving mens and women’s competitions. A group stage day then followed by a knockout day, the culmination of which saw both the women’s winners and the men’s winners going on to a grand final where they had the chance to play against Neymar and his invitational five-a-side teams.

When you’re the last man, and all your teammates are depending on you…



But instead you decide to go for the John Terry fish out of water, header slight tackle. 😂@redbulluk #NeymarJRsFive #redbullneymarjrsfive pic.twitter.com/CvCNipIYNn — 90min (@90min_Football) July 12, 2019

The next twist is the quirk and a charm of the format of the competition, it has a real Brazilian futsal come street football vibe.

No goalkeepers, an emphasis on moving the ball quickly, playing with flair and beating your opposite number one on one. Oh, AND over 40 teams representing their country, from all over the world.

Strangely, perhaps because of this wonderful diversity, the football itself actually felt both somehow at the centre of everything and yet also quite secondary.

Football is such a wonderful social leveller. When you consider that there was a mixture of people from all over the world, by simply popping a ball into a group of 16 to 20 somethings, like those present, see if any one of them cares where you’re from, what what walk of life, what creed, colour, age, background or genders you are.

Red Bull had flown the players out to Brazil, many of whom had never left their own country before. They had put them up in a wonderful hotel which backed onto a beach where they could play beach footvolley, techball, head tennis, or just a bit of beach football.

By the time the players got onto the pitch for matchday one, yes they wanted to win, but the event seemed to be going much further and actually celebrating all of the things that we feel are genuinely important in the beautiful game.

On finals day, the atmosphere was no different.

The knockout games were intense, played against a backdrop of samba music and screaming youngsters from the project in the stands hoping to get a glimpse of their hero. The intensity within the games never really spilled further than a tasty challenge or two.

We’ve all been down at the local five-a-side pitch when three people wrestle in a corner over the ball, kicking lumps out of each other, before having to rather sheepishly apologise at work the next day.

Competition was much healthier at the Red Bull Neymar event, as perhaps the differentiator was that, for most of the players, it was already the trip of a lifetime, most of the people they were going into challenges with, they’d been playing header tennis with on the beach the night before.

As Neymar sauntered onto the pitch to take on the two winning teams - Slovakia in the Women’s, Hungary in the men’s - there was nothing left to prove; the two teams could just enjoy it, getting to clip a ball about with one of the world's biggest stars.

It should be said that it was a privilege to see Neymar playing up close. Not because of his magnificent ability, but because he clearly appreciated what it meant for the local kids to get to see their idol up close. For all of the press around Neymar this summer, he seems like a humble and incredibly personable guy, that is attached to his roots and knows the important role he has in showing young people from Brazil, and particularly in Praia Grande, what is possible for any one of them.

As ever, with any good party, event or game, when it ends, and as people start packing things away, with the crowds filing out and people heading home, it’s hard not to be a little overcome with a tinge of sadness.

That feeling that the electricity in the air is starting to calm and the atmosphere is returning to a more calm timbre. Festivals aren’t designed to go on forever, but when that huge swell of excitement is deflating slightly, it’s usually a good reminder that a return to normality implies something special was taking place in Praia Grande over that weekend.

With the after effects of a very special weekend just passing, I’m just about ready to relax on the football front for a bit.

Occasionally it's okay to pop your head into football’s rather grotty underbelly which is the world of transfers, but Neymar, a couple of thousand adoring kids, Red Bull and particularly 200 enormously talented young athletes have given me at least both a much needed quirky football fix, as well as a reassuring faith in humanity fix. All of which means I can enjoy the brief calm before the storm kicks off again on the 4th August.