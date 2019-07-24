Jamie Carragher Doesn't Expect New Jurgen Klopp Contract & Advises Club to Re-Sign Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has stated he doesn't expect Jurgen Klopp to sign a new deal with the club, while also feeling a move for former star Philippe Coutinho would be wise ahead of the new season.

Klopp still has another three years on his deal at Anfield, having taken the reins back in 2015, and guided the club to their first Champions League trophy in 2005 after victory in the final over Tottenham.

Nevertheless, Carragher claims that will three years remaining on his deal, it is unlikely that the German will extend his time with Liverpool, and instead set the club the target of winning the Premier League during the 52-year-old's stint in charge at Anfield.

"This group of players have got to be looking at this next three or four years because Klopp's got three years left on his contract," he told Pundit Arena.

"I'm not sure if he would sign another one. He's only stayed at a club for seven years. Over these next three years, don't just look and say 'we've won the Champions League'. You want the league, that's the obvious one."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

A player who has been the subject of intense speculation this summer is Coutinho, who has endured a disappointi spell at Barcelona since joining the La Liga side from Liverpool 18 months ago. The Reds have been tipped for a sensational move for their former star, and Carragher states it's a move the Merseysiders shouldn't pass up.

"I said it before, I'd love to see Liverpool bring back Coutinho back if that was possible in any way. Obviously it hasn't worked out for him at Barcelona. I just think that would be a great addition," he added. "You've got [Adam] Lallana and [Xherdan] Shaqiri in those positions but they're not Coutino. He would give something that they don't have compared to City."