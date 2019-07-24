K-League All Stars vs Juventus Preview: Where to Watch, Kick Off Time & Team News

Juventus will play their third pre-season friendly in Asia on Friday as they take on a team of K-League All Stars.

The Old Lady were beaten 3-2 by Tottenham Hotspur in their opening fixture, with Harry Kane scoring the winner from the halfway line. Their second game, against Italian giants Inter, takes place on Wednesday afternoon.

As for the K-League All Stars, they are a team formed of a selection of the best players from the top flight of Korean football. Y'know, All the Stars. From the K-League.

A reported agreement with Juventus prior to the match ensures Cristiano Ronaldo's participation in the game expected to draw around 67,000 fans.

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Friday 26 July What Time is Kick Off? 11:00 (GMT) Where is it Played? Seoul Olympic Stadium, Seoul TV Channel/Live Stream? TBC Referee? TBC



Team News

Full-backs Joao Cancelo and Mattia De Sciglio and winger Federico Bernardeschi were the only players to play the full 90 minutes against Spurs in Juventus' first pre-season game, while the remaining eight were all replaced during the course of the game.

Veteran centre back Giorgio Chiellini and winger Douglas Costa have both suffered calf injuries in recent times and could be a doubt ahead of this match. Meanwhile Sami Khedira and Matia Perin are both still out with knee and shoulder injuries respectively.

The K-League's team is set to be voted for by the fans, and as such there is no indication yet as to who will play.

Predicted Lineups

Juventus Szczesny, Cancelo, De Ligt, Rugani, De Sciglio, Rabiot, Pjanic, Matuidi, Bernardeschi, Higuain, Ronaldo K-League All Stars Fans will vote for the K-League All Stars squad.

Recent Form

Juve once again finished first in Serie A last season, 11 points ahead of Napoli their closest challenger.

However, they finished the season with a concerning five matches in which they lost 2-0 twice and drew 1-1 three times.

In fact, at the tail end of last season, Old Lady only won one game in nine. New manager Maurizio Sarri will hope to turn the club's fortunes around after losing his first game in charge against Spurs.

Prediction

Given that there is no indication as to who will play for the K-League side, predicting a result is quite difficult.

Despite this, Juventus will still be expected to have more quality than the Korean team, and as such they would be the clear favourites.

Prediction: Juventus 3-0 K-League All Stars