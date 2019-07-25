Leicester City Preparing 12-Man Squad Cull Before the Start of the Season

Brendan Rodgers is preparing to cut down his squad numbers in order to reach the maximum of 25 players that can be registered for next season's Premier League campaign.

The Foxes boss currently has 37 players who would need to be registered, meaning he has the thankless task of trimming the numbers and letting 12 men down. Rodgers' central midfield is currently the most crowded area, meaning the futures of Matty James, Andy King, Adrien Silva, Daniel Amartey, and Papy Mendy are all uncertain.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

As reported by the Leicester Mercury, the ex-Celtic boss said after his side's comprehensive 3-0 victory over Cambridge United on Tuesday: "There’s no doubt that the squad will be trimmed.





“The duty is to prepare the players that are on the books at this period of the season. Within the next week or so, that will be trimmed down in relation to the numbers that you work with for quality and for focus.





“I always have more midfield players anyway because of how I work. I always overload the middle of the pitch with players. Our idea is to have a really tight squad. There’s probably one or two too many at the moment but that will be addressed."

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

The clear out could be made a little easier for Rogers with substantial interest building over defensive midfielder Mendy. The Frenchman has caught the eye of Saint-Etienne and his boss hinted at the player's exit, saying: “(Mendy) has worked very hard, been comfortable in the games, but I’ve got a number of players in there."





With no European football at the King Power next season, as Leicester finished ninth in last season's Premier League, it would be hard for Rogers to successfully rotate a large squad in such a way that would keep everyone at the club happy.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Leicester have spent big this summer on the likes of Ayoze Perez and Youri Tielemens, and this will spell the end for a number of the club's existing squad players.