Man Utd Refusing to Risk Romelu Lukaku Injury in Pre-Season as Inter Talks Linger

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is fully fit to feature for the club in pre-season, but the decision-makers at Old Trafford have barred the Belgium international from playing in friendly matches until his long-term future is sorted out.

The 26-year-old has been the subject of strong interest from Antonio Conte's Inter and he remains the club's top target this summer, but so far the Nerazzurri have been unable to finance a move for Lukaku ahead of the new season.

Despite being included in Manchester United's pre-season squad, Lukaku is still yet to feature for the club as manager Ole Gunnar Solkjaer continues to stress that the forward is battling a minor injury which is keeping him from playing.

But The Sun claim that Lukaku is actually fully fit, with his lack of involvement during pre-season actually due to concerns over a potential injury scuppering his move to San Siro.

Lukaku will be thrown straight back into Solskjaer's first-team if a move to Inter collapses this summer, but considering the problems that both clubs are already facing during talks, United's top brass don't want the striker's fitness to become a negotiating tactic.

Inter have already splashed £77m on new signings this summer but they need to offload Mauro Icardi, who's short of suitors following a number of off the field incidents last season, before being able to fund a move for Lukaku.

Although Lukaku hasn't been able to feature for Manchester United during pre-season, his absence has seen teenager Mason Greenwood establish himself outright as the club's most exciting academy prospect.

He scored in their recent pre-season wins over Leeds United and Inter, with the 17-year-old now in line to feature when Manchester United kick off their Premier League campaign against Chelsea next month.