Tottenham 1-2 Man Utd: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Angel Gomes Grabs Late Winner

Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in the International Champions Cup on Thursday as goals from Anthony Martial and Angel Gomes saw off Mauricio Pochettino's men in Shanghai.

A lively start to the match saw United come closest, as Martial struck the upright following a fine burst of pace from Daniel James in midfield. Some sustained Red Devils pressure then waned and Dele Alli forced a smart low save from David de Gea after neat play from Tory Parrott.

Di Yin/GettyImages

The deadlock was broken after 21 minutes when Martial fired through a combination of Paulo Gazzaniga's arm and leg after being threaded through by Andrea Pereira. Shortly after, Moussa Sissoko was fortunate to avoid serious punishment after an apparent stamp on James, with a small melee ensuing between the two sides.

United continued to look good in possession and Paul Pogba flashed a fierce drive just wide ahead of the half time whistle.

Wholesale changes happened for both sides during the break, with substitute Son Heung-min attempting an audacious long-range chip over Sergio Romero five minutes into the half. With the South Korean up front Spurs looked much livelier, and their equaliser came via Lucas Moura's deflected strike in the 65th minute.

Despite coming under sustained pressure, it was United who scored crucial third goal through another one of the club's youngsters. 18-year-old Gomes played a neat one-two with Juan Mata before driving at goal and slotting it into the far corner from an acute angle.

It proved to be the winner, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side make it four wins from four in pre-season ahead of jetting off to Oslo.

Tottenham





Key Talking Point





Following their dramatic late win over Juventus, Spurs took on familiar foes in the form of Premier League rivals United. The opening two minutes looked like setting the precedent for the rest of the match, but some wayward crossing and slow build-up play meant Spurs were second best throughout the first half.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The addition of Son for the second period seemed to spark Tottenham into life, and the South Korean was a menace to the Red Devils' back four among a rejuvenated Spurs team. Moura's goal had a great degree of fortunate about it, but Mauricio Pochettino's changed payed dividends.

They looked the side more likely to snatch a winner but fell behind with less than ten minutes to play after some fine forward play from their opponents. Pochettino will be pleased with his side's second half display - which was a huge improvement on the first - but may have concerns over their failure to capitalise when on top.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Gazzaniga (5); Walker-Peters (6), Tanganga (6), Vertonghen (6), Georgiou (5); Winks (6), Sissoko (6), Ndombele (8*), Alli (5); Kane (5), Parrott (7)





Substitutes: Lamela (6) Son (8), Foyth (7), Alderweireld (6), Moura (7), Eriksen (7), Roles (6), White (6), Skipp (7), Marsh (6)

Star Man





Di Yin/GettyImages

When you join as the club's record signing, no matter how you paint it, the pressure is most certainly on you. Tanguy Ndombele looks like he could be the perfect box-to-box midfielder for Spurs, showing the characteristics that are required to fulfil the role already in his short time with Tottenham.

Strong in the tackle but also capable of linking up with the forwards, the £55m man looks worth every penny the club splashed out on him already.

Tanguy Ndombele really is a great player isn't he? Doesn't take long to understand why they've spent so much money to bring him to New White Hart Lane. — James Smith (@jamessmithsport) July 25, 2019

naming my first child tanguy ndombele #coys #SpursTour2019 — Sam Ruff (@SamRuff97) July 25, 2019

#thfc pair Tanguy Ndombele and Troy Parrott with some ludicrous interplay, really demonstrating their skills. — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) July 25, 2019

Manchester United





Key Talking Point





With two signings in the bag and a few more supposedly on the way, the only thing left to worry about for United are matters on the pitch. Three wins from three in their pre-season tour has added to the optimism, although very little could have dampened Old Trafford spirits after last season.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

After weathering an early barrage from Spurs, United grew into the game and their younger stars stood up to the challenge and had their opponents under the cosh for good spells of the first half and deservedly led at after 45 minutes.

A totally different side entered for the second half, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eager to reserve energy in the heat, as the Red Devils needed to show their defensive side for extended spells, but were unable to prevent the Tottenham equaliser. It mattered for little, however, as another one of United's exciting young talents performed on the big stage to improve the feel-good factor around Old Trafford at the moment.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: De Gea (7); Wan-Bissaka (7), Smalling (6), Rojo (5), Young (6); Pereira (7), McTominay (7), Martial (7), Pogba (7), James (8*); Greenwood (6)





Substitutes: Romero (6), Bailly (N/A), Tuanzebe (7), Dalot (7), Lindelof (6), Shaw (6), Fred (7), Matic (6), Mata (6), Gomes (7), Lingard (6), Rashford (6)

Star Man





Di Yin/GettyImages

He was hacked to bits at time during the first half, but a testament to Daniel James' character and will to succeed is the fact he got up every time, undeterred by the occasion, and even a stamp by Sissoko.

More importantly, his work rate was second to none, bursting down the left side with blistering pace at any given opportunity as well as tracking back to cover Ashley Young when necessary. An example of his determination was a moment when he lost the ball on the left, but sprinted to the other end of the pitch to win it back with furore.

Dan James making a mockery of Sissoko. Wonderful. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) July 25, 2019





Yeah this Daniel James has some insane pace — Bumery (@nwozorsomto) July 25, 2019

Scott McTominay and Ashley Young getting involved with Moussa Sissoko after an awful tackle on Daniel James.



They can’t handle his pace and have to foul him again #mufc — Rich Fay (@RichFay) July 25, 2019

Looking Ahead

Next up for United is a trip to Sweden as they take on Kristiansund at the Ullevaal Stadion on Tuesday as their pre-season tour continues.

Meanwhile, Spurs have an Audi Cup semi final clash with Spanish giants Real Madrid on Tuesday at the Allianz Arena in Munich