West Ham: 6 of the Hammers' Best Youngsters Who Deserve a Shot at the First Team in 2019/2020

With many more outs than ins at West Ham so far this transfer window, it may be time for a more youthful approach this coming season.

The Hammers academy have produced some superb talents over the years, namely Rio Ferdinand, Michael Carrick, Joe Cole and Frank Lampard - all of whom are Premier League winners and enjoyed stellar international careers.

Declan Rice's recent breakthrough suggests a new wave of top talent may be ready to break through, with Manuel Pellegrini no doubt keen to explore his options. A number of talents have featured in pre-season - here's six young prospects who could, and perhaps should, be given a chance next season.

Xande Silva

Portuguese striker Xande Silva joined West Ham in a £1.8m deal last summer from Vitoria Guimaraes, joining up with the Under-23s upon his arrival.





He scored seven goals in eight appearances at that level, earning himself a Premier League bow against Burnley last season and a full debut against Birmingham in the FA Cup. Blessed with pace and good finishing, he perhaps would have featured more if he hadn't sustained a hernia.





Could be a decent option up front to supplement new signing Sebastien Haller and Chicharito.

Conor Coventry

The captain of the West Ham Under-23s is a regular for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s, and is highly regarded by the club's staff.

Distributes the ball well with accurate passing, and has the ability to break up play also. Featured in the 8-0 EFL Cup demolition of Macclesfield last season, and may be given more opportunities following the departure of Pedro Obiang.

Josh Cullen

Another midfielder who will be looking to breakthrough is 23-year-old Josh Cullen, following a successful season last year on-loan with Charlton.

Cullen was a fans favourite at the Valley, helping the Addicks to promotion with a number of combative midfield performances. Was included in the recent tour of China for the Premier League Asia trophy, but failed to shine as he may have wished.

Hs ability and could feature if more signings are not made.

Grady Diangana

The most well-known of these players, 2018/2019 was a major breakthrough year for right-sided midfielder Diangana. The 21-year-old made 20 appearances in all competitions - scoring twice on his debut against Macclesfield in the EFL Cup.

He notched up 608 minutes of Premier League football last campaign, recording his first Premier League assist for Felipe Andersonin a 4-2 win over Burnley at the London Stadium last November.

Grady can play in a variety of positions across the front line and featured for the East Londoners out in China. Has been linked with a loan move away, but is good enough to fight for his place.

Nathan Holland

Another exciting prospect going forward, Holland scored twice and contributed eight assists in Premier League 2 last season. Was named on the bench for the Hammers' 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at the end of April, but failed to come on.

Has stayed behind to work with the Under-23s this summer, impressing in a pre-season victory over FK Humenne. Plenty of options ahead of him in the pecking order, but may feature fleetingly this year if he doesn't go out on loan.

Ben Johnson

A defensive prospect now - in the shape of 19-year-old full-back Ben Johnson.

Signed a new long-term contract in March, keeping him at the club until 2022, having made his Premier League debut against Manchester City in February.

A regular in Liam Canning's Under-23 squad, Johnson has recently been with the senior squad - travelling to China to fill in at left-back for Arthur Masuaku and Aaron Cresswell.