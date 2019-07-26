Borussia Dortmund Open Talks With Barcelona Over Potential €42m Deal for Malcom

Borussia Dortmund have opened negotiations with Barcelona over a potential deal for Brazilian winger Malcom, who could cost around €42m.

The 22-year-old only arrived at Camp Nou last summer, but finds his place in the squad under threat following the expensive arrival of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona are keen to raise money to cover for their expensive purchase of Griezmann, and Goal state that they are prepared to part ways with Malcom for €42m, which would be €1m more than they paid for him last summer.

He has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, with Arsenal thought to be particularly keen, but it now appears as though Dortmund have fought to the front of the queue to try and negotiate a deal for the Brazilian.

The two clubs are said to have a good relationship after Paco Alcacer's move to Signal Iduna Park last summer, and Dortmund are keen to use that to their advantage to ensure they win the race for Malcom's signature.

They have already brought in both Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard this summer, but it appears as though Lucien Favre is eager to add even more attacking flair to his squad after coming so close to wrestling the Bundesliga title away from rivals Bayern Munich.





However, a deal for Malcom, who is currently in Japan as part of Barcelona's pre-season tour, would likely only be announced upon his return on Sunday.

Last season, Malcom was restricted to just 24 appearances for the Blaugrana, 11 of which were starts. He managed four goals and two assists in all competitions, but struggled to force his way past the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Lionel Messi in the pecking order.

Griezmann's arrival appears to be yet another obstacle for Malcom, whilst any potential move for Neymar would almost certainly lead to the 22-year-old's departure from the club.