Borussia Dortmund Open Talks With Barcelona Over Potential €42m Deal for Malcom

By 90Min
July 26, 2019

Borussia Dortmund have opened negotiations with Barcelona over a potential deal for Brazilian winger Malcom, who could cost around €42m.

The 22-year-old only arrived at Camp Nou last summer, but finds his place in the squad under threat following the expensive arrival of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Barcelona are keen to raise money to cover for their expensive purchase of Griezmann, and Goal state that they are prepared to part ways with Malcom for €42m, which would be €1m more than they paid for him last summer.

He has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, with Arsenal thought to be particularly keen, but it now appears as though Dortmund have fought to the front of the queue to try and negotiate a deal for the Brazilian.

The two clubs are said to have a good relationship after Paco Alcacer's move to Signal Iduna Park last summer, and Dortmund are keen to use that to their advantage to ensure they win the race for Malcom's signature.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

They have already brought in both Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard this summer, but it appears as though Lucien Favre is eager to add even more attacking flair to his squad after coming so close to wrestling the Bundesliga title away from rivals Bayern Munich.


However, a deal for Malcom, who is currently in Japan as part of Barcelona's pre-season tour, would likely only be announced upon his return on Sunday.

Last season, Malcom was restricted to just 24 appearances for the Blaugrana, 11 of which were starts. He managed four goals and two assists in all competitions, but struggled to force his way past the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Lionel Messi in the pecking order.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Griezmann's arrival appears to be yet another obstacle for Malcom, whilst any potential move for Neymar would almost certainly lead to the 22-year-old's departure from the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message