Jurgen Klopp Refuses to 'Play Down' Rhian Brewster's Potential as He Hails 'Top Striker'

Jurgen Klopp has praised Liverpool's Rhian Brewster, calling the academy graduate a 'top striker', speaking again how he expects the 19-year-old to play more regularly in the upcoming season.

Brewster has impressed in pre-season, leading the scoring charts for the Reds in the absence of star trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, who have all been given added time off after representing their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations and Copa America.



Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Brewster has seized his opportunity well, and will start the season as a backup centre forward behind Firmino and Champions League hero Divock Origi - sparing Liverpool from splashing the funds on a new striker.





As quoted by The Independent , Klopp was highly complimentary of the Under-17 World Cup winner, revealing that he has promised him an important role in 2019/20.





Klopp said: ''I love the boy, he is a fantastic player. Why should I play it down?





''Rhian Brewster is a top striker, he is a top talent and I have told him already that he has an important role this year - but how important depends on him.''



KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/GettyImages

Brewster - who was born in London and began his career in Chelsea's youth system - signed for Liverpool as a 14-year-old. The highly-rated prospect gained widespread press attention after scoring successive hat-tricks in the quarter and then semi-finals of the 2017 Under-17 World Cup, against USA and Brazil respectively.





Brewster also scored in the final, as England defeated Spain 5-2 to win the tournament. With eight goals scored, he claimed both the Golden Boot and the Bronze Ball for his performances.



Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Ligament damage suffered during an Under-23's game in 2018 has hindered Brewster's inevitable progress, that injury putting him out of action for almost a year.





However, Klopp's fast-tracking of the teenager into his first-team plans despite Brewster's struggles with fitness or first-team experience on loan, show just how highly the German rates him.

