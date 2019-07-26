Transfer Rumours: Spurs' Dybala Bid Revealed, Dembele to Man Utd, Bakayoko to Leave Chelsea & More

You better pick up your phone, because the transfer rumours are calling.

The transfer window is inching ever closer to slamming shut, and teams across Europe are starting to leap into action to try and ensure they can make as many signings as possible. Fortunately for us, that means there's plenty of #goss to go around.

Here are nine stories for you to keep an eye on.

Monaco Ready Move for Forgotten Southampton Defender Cedric

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Is Cedric staying with Southampton? Is he leaving? Nobody seems to really know the answer to that right now. With Yan Valery seemingly well ahead of him in the pecking order, there are plenty of sides in pursuit of Cedric this summer.

The latest, according to Foot Mercato, is Monaco. They don't actually need him right now, given they have both Djibril Sidibe and Benjamin Henrichs, but it is thought that Leonardo Jardim is ready to move for Cedric is he loses one of his current right-backs.

Whether Southampton would want to lose him is a whole different question. He has the chance to impress Ralph Hasenhuttl, but you get the feeling he won't hang about if he can't make a good impression.

Newcastle & Aston Villa to Battle for Liverpool Wonderkid Harry Wilson

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Liverpool have a lot of forwards. Some would say too many, and Harry Wilson probably agrees.

The 22-year-old, who recently enjoyed an outstanding campaign with Derby County, looks to be well down the pecking order at Anfield, and Football Insider state that both Newcastle United and Aston Villa are ready to offer Wilson the first-team football he is looking for, either permanently or on loan.

The Magpies are thought to be leading the race for his signature, and Wilson would probably jump at the chance to play under his icon, Steve Bruce (don't look that up).

Cheikhou Kouyate 'Offered' to Galatasaray as Crystal Palace Identify Replacement

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Galatasaray are seemingly on a war path this summer, looking to sign as many midfielders as possible. After completing a deal for Jean-Michael Seri, they have been linked with Victor Wanyama, Morgan Schneiderlin and Fred, and there's a new man in their sights.

Ajansspor claim that Crystal Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate has been offered to the Turskish side, who are considering lodging a formal bid in the near future. The Eagles might be prepared to let him go, as L'Equipe state that they are readying their own approach for Saint-Etienne's Yann M'Vila.

M'Vila could cost at least €10m and, with both Fenerbahce and West Ham keen as well, Palace might not want to let Kouyate go just yet.

Wolves Eager to Secure Loan Deal for Real Madrid Youngster Jesus Vallejo

Angel Martinez/GettyImages

What's going on with Jesus Vallejo right now? When he joined Real Madrid back in 2015, he was supposed to blossom into one of the world's finest centre-backs, but his career has stalled since then. Hard.

He barely played last season, and now 21-year-old Eder Militao looks to have come in and taken his place in the team. He needs game time, and the Daily Mail claim that Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to offer him that.

Nuno Espirito Santo is pushing for a loan deal for the Spaniard, and it could turn into a permanent transfer if Vallejo impresses enough.

Mario Lemina Emerges as Backup Transfer Target for Wolves

Stu Forster/GettyImages

This summer has been a weird one for Mario Lemina. He was suddenly baptised as the next Paul Pogba when he expressed his desire to leave Southampton, but has since come crashing back down to earth after Manchester United's bid failed to arrive.

Now, Sky Sports claim that Wolves are considering a deal for the Southampton man, but they aren't exactly desperate to sign him. Wolves want a new midfielder to follow Vallejo through the door, but Lemina is just one of many players on their radar.

The Gabon international seems destined to leave the Saints this summer, but there doesn't appear to be too much for him to choose from.

Chelsea 'Ready' to Consider Tiemoue Bakayoko Departure

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Chelsea's loan army isn't often full of £40m signings, but it was last season with Tiemoue Bakayoko. The Frenchman endured a torrid debut season with the Blues and, after impressing with AC Milan, has returned to his underwhelming ways in pre-season. Now, it looks like Chelsea have had enough.

The Telegraph state that the Blues are ready to listen to offers for Bakayoko, with Frank Lampard seemingly unimpressed with the Frenchman. Paris Saint-Germain are believed to hold the strongest interest, although their move for Everton's Idrissa Gueye will likely bring an end to their pursuit of Bakayoko.

Milan and Manchester United have also been linked with the 24-year-old, whose days at Stamford Bridge certainly appear numbered.

Arsenal To Finally Lodge First Offer for Everton as Napoli Threaten to Enter Race

Alessandra Cabral/GettyImages

With Arsenal completing deals for Dani Ceballos and William Saliba, transfer funds are even harder to come by now. So, it should come as no surprise to hear that they are yet to lodge an official bid for Gremio's Everton.

That's what Gremio director Duda Kroeff says (via UOL Esporte), although the report does add that the Gunners are finally readying a €40m bid to try and beat Napoli to his signature.

Everton is believed to favour a switch to Arsenal, but he might have no choice but to accept a move elsewhere if the cash-strapped Gunners don't submit an offer soon.

Man Utd to Turn to Moussa Dembele if Romelu Lukaku Leaves

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

It seems just a matter of time before Romelu Lukaku heads off to join Inter, and it looks like Manchester United are already prepared for that.

The Belgian is expected to earn United a huge fee, and Sky Sports claim that the Red Devils are ready to reinvest that in Lyon hitman Moussa Dembele. After years of impressing with Fulham and Celtic, the 23-year-old proved his top-flight pedigree by firing 20 goals in his debut season with Lyon, which looks to have piqued United's interest.

However, first on the agenda is to actually sell the wantaway Lukaku, and they might have to drop their £79m asking price to do so.

Juventus Snub Ambitious €50m Bid From Tottenham for Paulo Dybala

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

Tottenham Hotspur's interest in Juventus forward Paulo Dybala appears to be gathering steam, although a report from Italy suggests it might be coming to a halt very soon.

La Stampa state that Juventus have snubbed a €50m offer for Dybala, in the knowledge that Spurs will be rolling in money after impressing in both the Premier League and the Champions League last season. They value Dybala closer to €90m, but are hardly in a rush to sell him.

Now, we all know about Spurs' love of saving money, but €50m? Really? You have to respect their optimism, but that's definitely not going to cut it here.