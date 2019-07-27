Everton Poised to Offer Crystal Palace Two Players Plus Wad of Cash for Wilfried Zaha

Everton are considering offering James McCarthy and Cenk Tosun plus cash in a bid to land Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace.

The Ivorian is attracting widespread interest once more, having bagged ten goals and five assists during the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

FADEL SENNA/GettyImages

Zaha has carried that form into the summer, playing a starring role for Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations - where he netted twice in their four games, as well as setting a goal up.

The Eagles winger has already told the club he wishes to leave as soon as possible, with London rivals Arsenal thought to have had two bids turned down already. They are still thought to be interested, though their interest may cool after agreeing terms with Lille for €80m-rated Nicolas Pépé.

It was originally thought that Everton would offer around £55m for Zaha, but it now appears as though they are willing to improve their offer as they look to tie up a deal quickly.

The Daily Mail claim that Everton are now looking to make an offer of around £60m cash, as well as throwing in Tosun and McCarthy.

Warren Little/GettyImages

A deal could suit both parties, with Palace in need of a greater threat in front of goal, as well as needing additional recruits in central midfield. For the record, they have already had an £8m bid for McCarthy turned down - suggesting he is certainly a player of interest.





The report also states that if Everton were to end up in a bidding war, they would be willing to go as high as £70m in order to land the 26-year-old. This would be a club-record deal, topping mega money deals forked out for Gylfi Sigurdsson and Richarlison over the past couple of seasons.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, are also monitoring Zaha's situation, though they may turn the other cheek if they are able to successfully tie up a deal for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.