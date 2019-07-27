Report: Juventus in Talks With Man United, to Offer Dybala for Lukaku

Juventus have joined the race with rivals Inter to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and are willing to offer Paulo Dybala as a makeweight in order to get the deal done. 

By 90Min
July 27, 2019

Juventus have joined the race with rivals Inter to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and are willing to offer Paulo Dybala as a makeweight in order to get the deal done. 

To date, it has been Inter who have been negotiating with United but with both clubs seemingly still apart in their valuation of the forward, it now looks as though the Italian champions could swoop in and steal their man. 

Inter have been keen to get a deal done for Lukaku since the close of the 2018/19 campaign and manager Antonio Conte hasn't shied away from publicising his admiration of the 26-year-old.

Speaking recently he said: "He is a United player. That is the reality. You know I like this player. I tried to bring him in Chelsea. Today Lukaku is a United player. At this moment we are talking about a player from another club.

"I consider him an important player for us to have a good improvement. At the same time, there is a market, we know our situation."

However, with the negotiations seemingly hitting constant road-blocks, Juventus have entered the picture and are willing to offer Dybala to United in order to convince the Red Devils to allow the Belgian to make the move to Turin, according to Sky Sports.

The Argentine hitman has struggled since the arrival of five time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and it may work out in the interest of all parties to see this deal through. 

There have been contrasting reports all summer surrounding Dybala's future in Italy but having also recently been linked to Tottenham Hotspur, a move away is looking all the more increasingly likely.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message