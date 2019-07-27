Juventus Willing to Offer Paulo Dybala as Part of Deal in Surprise Bid to Sign Romelu Lukaku

Juventus have joined the race with rivals Inter to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and are willing to offer Paulo Dybala as a makeweight in order to get the deal done.

To date, it has been Inter who have been negotiating with United but with both clubs seemingly still apart in their valuation of the forward, it now looks as though the Italian champions could swoop in and steal their man.

Winning is all what matters 💯 pic.twitter.com/5E1uLDjOHT — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) March 7, 2019

Inter have been keen to get a deal done for Lukaku since the close of the 2018/19 campaign and manager Antonio Conte hasn't shied away from publicising his admiration of the 26-year-old.

Speaking recently he said: "He is a United player. That is the reality. You know I like this player. I tried to bring him in Chelsea. Today Lukaku is a United player. At this moment we are talking about a player from another club.



"I consider him an important player for us to have a good improvement. At the same time, there is a market, we know our situation."

Don't quite understand why Manchester United are willing to sell Romelu Lukaku. Since Lukaku made his Premier League debut only Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane have scored more league goals — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 19, 2019

However, with the negotiations seemingly hitting constant road-blocks, Juventus have entered the picture and are willing to offer Dybala to United in order to convince the Red Devils to allow the Belgian to make the move to Turin, according to Sky Sports.

The Argentine hitman has struggled since the arrival of five time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and it may work out in the interest of all parties to see this deal through.

There have been contrasting reports all summer surrounding Dybala's future in Italy but having also recently been linked to Tottenham Hotspur, a move away is looking all the more increasingly likely.