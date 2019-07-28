Liverpool Confirm Signing of Fulham Wonderkid Harvey Elliott

By 90Min
July 28, 2019

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of highly-rated Fulham youngster Harvey Elliott for an undisclosed fee from the Championship outfit.

Elliott became the youngest ever debutant in the Premier League when he history when he featured against Wolverhampton Wanderers – aged 16 years and 30 days – back in May.

Following the Cottagers subsequent relegation back to the second tier, the Reds have acted quickly to secure the England youth international, as confirmed on their official website. He will now will now link up with the Liverpool squad for Sunday’s friendly against Napoli in Edinburgh and the subsequent training camp in Evian.

Speaking of the move on his Instagram page, Elliott said: "I am so happy to be able to announce that I have signed for @LiverpoolFC.

"To have joined the club that I supported as a boy is a dream come true for me and all of my family and it’s an incredible feeling to now officially be able to call myself a Red! I can’t wait to get started and it will be a truly special feeling to pull the famous red jersey on. 

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

"I’ll work as hard as I possibly can for the club and I feel Anfield is the perfect place for me to develop and progress as a player."

The winger featured only three times for Fulham last season but caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp in that short space of time and prompted the Merseysiders to act quickly ahead of other interested English sides.

He becomes Liverpool's second signing of the summer following the arrival of Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle, with Klopp aiming to add youth to his already experienced squad that lifted the Champions League last season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message