Wolves are closing in on an €18m (£16m) deal for AC Milan's Patrick Cutrone after the two clubs agreed an €18m deal plus add-ons.

The Italian youngster had looked set to stay with AC Milan, however, after being told that his opportunities would be limited next season, the striker now looks set to make the move abroad.

Reports claim that the 21-year-old striker has left the Rossoneri’s pre-season tour of the United States to return home to Italy in order to finalise a move to the Molineux.

The Mirror reports that Cutrone returned to Milan in order to finalise the details for a move that could see the fee eventually rise to £20m.

The deal had previously looked set to collapse after Cutrone claimed that he wanted to stay with Milan. However, after crunch talks with boss Marco Giampaolo, it became apparent that the Italian international would continue to play second fiddle to Krzysztof Piatek.

Italian reporter, Fabrizio Romano, claims that the two clubs have reached an agreement and that a medical will be scheduled shortly.

Wolves manager, Nuno Espirito Santo has been desperate to bolster his attacking options this summer following the departures of both Helder Costa and Ivan Cavaleiro.

Star man Raul Jimenez only returned to pre-season last week, forcing Nuno to utilise midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White in an advanced role in the recent Premier League Asia triumph and their opening Europa League match.

Wolves' capture of Cutrone would make him their second signing of the window, following the arrival of Jesus Vallejo on loan from Real Madrid on Saturday.

With the transfer window closing in just under two weeks, Wolves will be hoping to get this deal finalised as soon as possible so that they are ready to go into the new Premier League season firing.

Since his debut, Cutrone has scored 27 goals in 90 appearances in all competitions for the San Siro outfit and made his senior Italy debut in 2018.