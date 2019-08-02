Assessing Arsenal's Most Expensive Transfers Following the Signing of £72m Man Nicolas Pepe

Despite boasting a frighteningly impressive array of world class alumni, the Gunners have never been famed for their extravagant spending in the transfer market.

In the glory days of Arsene Wenger's regime, the visionary Frenchman had a knack for plucking out and nurturing world class talent without breaking the bank - a chairman's dream.

If I were to tell you that the Gunner's managed to pick up Cesc Fabregas, Robin van Persie, Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Samir Nasri, and Santi Cazorla for roughly £7m less than Liverpool splurged on Andy Carrol and Christian Benteke - I think that would illustrate the above point quite nicely.



LEON NEAL/GettyImages

Of course, these figures are obviously somewhat misleading. For every Vieira there was a Denilson, for every Henry, a Chamakh; it's easy to make a team's transfer policy look impeccable when only listing the successes. Arsenal have had their fair share of flops as all football clubs do, but they could never be accused of being profligate; even the flops were rarely big money signings.

However, with having to spend big almost a prerequisite for success in contemporary football - particularly in the Premier League - even Arsenal have had to succumb to increased spending in recent years, with five of their six most expensive signings having been in the last three seasons.



Here are how some of these big money transfers have fared.

Nicolas Pepe - £72m

REMY GABALDA/GettyImages

Lille's Nicolas Pepe has become the Gunners record signing for a fee of £72m to be paid in instalments over the next five years.

While the Ivory Coast international's Arsenal career clearly cannot yet be ranked, the early indicators are that the winger could be exactly what the Gunners have been missing, and has all the tools to live up to his £72m billing.

🗒️ Let me just write you an IOU... https://t.co/BvvIqbOL22 — 90min (@90min_Football) July 30, 2019

Pepe will be swaggering into the Emirates off of the back of a stellar season in Ligue 1, where his 22 goals were only bettered by Kylian Mbappe; a remarkable feat for a man plying his trade on the wing, where he also helped himself to 11 assists.

With the departure of Aaron Ramsey, the current crop of attacking midfielders are all built in the same mould of wanting the ball to feet, and looking for clever and intricate passes. Pepe will provide the Gunners with a much needed outlet, as a player who can run in behind defences and look to take players on.



While stats can often be misleading, and have been used to herald the arrival of many a flop in the past, Pepe's haul last year clearly outlines his finishing ability and desire to grab goals from midfield. The latter is something that Arsenal sorely lacked last season, with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being responsible for almost 50% of the Gunners' league goals.

33 - Nicolas Pépé was involved in 33 goals in Ligue 1 for Lille last season; only three players within the top five European Leagues were involved in more: Messi, Mbappé & Quagliarella. Eurostar. pic.twitter.com/FwjZqna0Y1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 31, 2019

At just 24 years of age and with frightening potential, Pepe seems to be well equipped to become one of Arsenal's great signings, but you never know, stranger things have occurred, bigger flops have happened.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - £56m

Michael Regan/GettyImages

It may be less than two years into his Arsenal career but so far the man from Gabon is an irrefutable success.

Aubameyang arrived at the Emirates as a proven goalscorer, yet there always appeared to be some question marks over his temperament, with previous moves to Liverpool and Real Madrid having fallen through despite his proven pedigree in front of goal.



Like they've never been away 😍



This Laca and Auba link up though 🔥@LacazetteAlex 🤝 @aubameyang7 pic.twitter.com/YJGlNQ2HLc — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 24, 2019

However, these rumours appear to have been baseless, with the former Dortmund man immediately gelling with his new teammates - particularly Lacazette, with whom he has struck up a formidable partnership up front - as well as continuing to do what he does best: score goals.

Aubameyang has found the net 41 times in his 65 appearances thus far, including 22 league goals last season that earned him the Golden Boot alongside Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.



Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Arsenal's latest number 14 has been worth every penny thus far, and while he may have recently turned 30, he remains lightening quick, and has clearly not lost his killer edge in front of goal.

