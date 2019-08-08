Arsenal Complete Deadline Day Signing of David Luiz From Rivals Chelsea

Arsenal have completed the surprise signing of Chelsea defender David Luiz, landing the Brazilian for £8m.

The 32-year-old played his back into favour last season under Maurizio Sarri, helping the Blues qualify for this season's Champions League with a fourth placed finish - as well as winning the Europa League with victory over, ironically, Arsenal.

But the swashbuckling star is now on his way to the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners confirming a whirlwind deal has been completed with an official statement on their website.

It read: "Brazilian international defender David Luiz has signed for us in a permanent transfer from Chelsea. The 32-year-old centre back has a wealth of experience and has made 524 club appearances in a career spanning 13 seasons.

"David will wear the number 23 shirt."





Speaking on the deal, Unai Emery stated: "David has huge experience and I look forward to working with him again. He is a well known player and adds to our defensive strength."

Luiz has spent seven seasons at Stamford Bridge, sandwiched either side of a two-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain. making 160 Premier League appearances in that time - and 248 in all competitions.

His résumé in west London is impressive to say the least, with a Premier League title, Champions League crown and two Europa League winners medals to his name - as well as two FA Cups.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He will now look to reinvigorate Arsenal's fortunes, as Unai Emery looks to lead the Gunners back into the Champions League after finishing a disappointing fifth last season.