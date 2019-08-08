Arsenal Complete Deadline Day Signing of David Luiz From Rivals Chelsea

By 90Min
August 08, 2019

Arsenal have completed the surprise signing of Chelsea defender David Luiz, landing the Brazilian for £8m.

The 32-year-old played his back into favour last season under Maurizio Sarri, helping the Blues qualify for this season's Champions League with a fourth placed finish - as well as winning the Europa League with victory over, ironically, Arsenal.

But the swashbuckling star is now on his way to the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners confirming a whirlwind deal has been completed with an official statement on their website.

It read: "Brazilian international defender David Luiz has signed for us in a permanent transfer from Chelsea. The 32-year-old centre back has a wealth of experience and has made 524 club appearances in a career spanning 13 seasons.

"David will wear the number 23 shirt."


Speaking on the deal, Unai Emery stated: "David has huge experience and I look forward to working with him again. He is a well known player and adds to our defensive strength."

Luiz has spent seven seasons at Stamford Bridge, sandwiched either side of a two-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain. making 160 Premier League appearances in that time - and 248 in all competitions.

His résumé in west London is impressive to say the least, with a Premier League title, Champions League crown and two Europa League winners medals to his name - as well as two FA Cups.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He will now look to reinvigorate Arsenal's fortunes, as Unai Emery looks to lead the Gunners back into the Champions League after finishing a disappointing fifth last season. 

