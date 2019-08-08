Gary Neville Rinses 'Overweight and Unprofessional' Romelu Lukaku Ahead of Imminent Inter Move

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hinted he's happy to see the back of an 'overweight and unprofessional' Romelu Lukaku this summer, with the Belgium international on the cusp of completing a move to Inter.

The 26-year-old moved to Old Trafford in a £76m deal from Everton two years ago, joining the club during the same transfer window that Álvaro Morata - Chelsea - and Alexandre Lacazette - Arsenal - also moved to the Premier League.

Lukaku hit the ground running in the north-west but has slowly fallen out of favour at United largely due to issues off the pitch, although goals have also dried up over the last 12 months.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

With Lukaku now set to finally join long-term suitors Inter, former United right-back Neville says the club will actually benefit from getting the Belgium international's alleged lack of professionalism out of the dressing room.

In a conversation with United We Stand's editor, Andy Mitten, Neville said: "He [Lukaku] admitted he was overweight! He is over 100kg! He’s a Manchester United player!

"He will score goals and do well at Inter but unprofessionalism is contagious."

Lukaku isn't the only Manchester United player who's accused of being unprofessional, however, as the likes of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard also often find themselves as targets for tabloid writers and mobs on social media.

And while most United fans appear to agree with Neville's sentiment that Lukaku leaving will prove to be a good thing for the first-team squad, supporters are instead highlighting the striker's ability on the pitch - or in their eyes, a lack of - as the biggest plus point to his imminent move to Serie A.