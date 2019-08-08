Inter Complete Signing of Romelu Lukaku From Manchester United on Long-Term Deal

Inter have completed the signing of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, in a deal thought to be worth around €80m.

The Belgian forward has been heading towards the Old Trafford exit door for a number of months, after a string of ineffective performances left him on the fringes of United's first team - particularly during the second half of the season.

The 26-year-old has been a long-term target of the Nerazzurri, with Antonio Conte desperate to bring the former Chelsea striker to Milan. Now, finally, a deal is done - with an official statement on the club's website confirming a deal had been finalised, despite interest from Juventus.

Speaking in his video announcement, Lukaku said:

"Inter is not for everyone. That's why I'm here."

Lukaku's time in England has been largely successful, with a number of impressive seasons at Everton leading to a £75m move to Manchester United a couple of summers ago.

He enjoyed a successful first season with the Red Devils, firing 27 goals in all competitions - reaching double digits in the Premier League for a sixth successive campaign. But the goals were harder to come by last season, even though Lukaku still managed to notch 15 times.

His lethargic performances, poor first touch and general ineffectiveness saw him fall out of favour when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge of United, leading to Marcus Rashford taking over as the focal point of attack.

At Inter, Lukaku is expected to become the main man - despite the presence of Argentina superstar Mauro Icardi - and he will look to get his career back on track, as well as targeting his first piece of major silverware.