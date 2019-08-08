Jurgen Klopp Offers Update on Sadio Mane Fitness After Ruling Out Deadline Day Arrival

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp insists that the club won't be dragged into the transfer market on Deadline Day for the sake of signing a new player, also refusing to comment on rumoured discussions over re-signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

Only former West Ham goalkeeper Adrián has joined the club's first-team this summer, although Liverpool have also bolstered their youth ranks by signing Fulham's Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle.

It was speculated before the summer transfer window opened that Liverpool's impact in the summer window would be minimal, and Klopp confirmed that the club aren't expecting to welcome any new players to Anfield on Deadline Day.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

But after starting his press conference being quizzed about any interest in Coutinho, Klopp said: "No answer, I don't make big comments on these things. And it's not really likely we will do [any business] - if you want more excitement go to Everton. They look busy.

"We will not make signings just for the sake of signing somebody - it makes no sense."

While fans don't have any new signings to be getting excited about, Liverpool do kick off the new Premier League season against Norwich City on Friday.

Klopp confirmed that Sadio Mané - who could match a 24-year record at Anfield - could be in with a chance of starting against the newly-promoted side despite returning to pre-season late after his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.

He added: “Yes. He had only two weeks off, so he didn’t lose a lot and that’s the good news. He looks fit. Yes, he is an option.





“Yesterday was the first session with the team because Monday he came in about four o’clock or so when we’d already left and Tuesday the team was off and he had his individual session. Yes, he [was] now with the team for the first time and looks absolutely OK, in good spirits and looking forward to it.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“So, yes, he’s an option but we will see.”

James Milner will also be available for the opening weekend, while Klopp is also expecting the likes of Naby Keïta, Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri to leave their mark on the 2019/20 campaign.