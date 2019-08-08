Leicester City Confirm Appointment of Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha as New Chairman

Leicester City have confirmed the appointment of Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha as the new chairman of the club.

Khun Aiyawatt, who has been acting as Vice Chairman, will succeed his late father Vichai at the helm of the club, following his tragic death in October 2018.

In an official statement, the Foxes confirmed: "Khun Aiyawatt succeeds the late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and will continue to lead the Club in the pursuit of a vision he and his father began when their Leicester City journey started nearly a decade ago.

"It is a vision the Srivaddhanaprabha family, the Board of Directors, management, players and staff remain wholly committed to turning into Khun Vichai’s legacy.

"Khun Aiyawatt’s previous role of Vice Chairman will be filled by his brother, Apichet Srivaddhanaprabha, who retains his position on the Club’s Board of Directors alongside Vice Chairman Liu Shilai and Chief Executive Officer Susan Whelan."







Speaking upon the announcement, Aiyawatt admitted: “It is a privilege to become the next Chairman of this great Club and to lead the Leicester City family into the next chapter of what has already been an extraordinary story. It feels like there is so much more to come.

“As we approach the start of the new season, there is genuine excitement and positivity among our supporters and in the football community about what we can achieve. We have an exciting young squad, an outstanding manager and backroom staff, and a well-structured and sustainable off-pitch operation, all backed by an energised and engaged supporter base.

“Next summer, our football operation will move to a brand new training facility that will be among the best in Europe, while the process of consulting supporters and our community on the proposed expansion of King Power Stadium has also begun.

“These developments were all part of my father’s dream for Leicester City. It’s a dream that belongs to all of us now and it will be my honour to lead the Club as we pursue that dream together.”