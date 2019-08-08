Leicester City Confirm Signing of Dennis Praet From Sampdoria on Five-Year Deal

By 90Min
August 08, 2019

Leicester City have announced the signing of midfielder Dennis Praet from Sampdoria on a five-year deal, after the player completed his medical on transfer deadline day. 

The Belgian playmaker, who has been plying his trade in Italy ever since joining from RSC Anderlecht in 2016 for around £7m, has been a target of Arsenal in the past, but the Foxes were able to convince the 25-year-old to join them at the King Power for a reported £18.4m.  

The club announced the signing on their official website, with a statement that read:

"The 25-year-old Belgian international has signed a five-year deal with the Foxes and becomes the fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of defender James Justin from Luton Town, winger Ayoze Pérez from Newcastle United and midfielder Youri Tielemans from AS Monaco."

And, as a measure of his reputation in Serie A, when his departure was confirmed, Sampdoria boss Eusebio Di Francesco admitted: "I will miss Praet, he's one of the best midfielders in Italy.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

"Now we'll see what to do in midfield and attack, where we have very few alternatives."

Praet will likely partner fellow summer addition - and Belgian compatriot - Youri Tielemans in the midfield, with the youngsters having been teammates at Anderlecht back in the day.

