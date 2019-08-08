Picking the Manchester City Starting XI That Should Start Against West Ham in Premier League Opener

Following Manchester City's Community Shield victory over Liverpool on Sunday, Pep Guardiola’s attention now turns to his side's Premier League opener away at West Ham on Saturday.

City have the best squad in the Premier League, with some incredible players only finding themselves on the bench. The Citizens will be aiming to win a third Premier League title in a row, but are expected to face another tough challenge from rivals Liverpool at the top of the table.

With all that in mind, here's the side they should start with against West Ham.

Ederson (GK) - The Brazilian has kept a remarkable 36 Premier League clean sheets since joining City in 2017. Highly regarded as one of the world’s best, he will definitely start here.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Kyle Walker (RB) - Produced some mixed performances in pre-season and came under slight criticism from City fans last year. Will face competition for his spot from new signing Joao Cancelo, but is expected to start at the weekend.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Aymeric Laporte (CB) - The former Athletic Club defender is City’s number one centre back now Vincent Kompany has left. Played 49 times last season and was in the PFA Team of the Year.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

John Stones (CB) - The England international developed a strong partnership last season with Laporte until Vincent Kompany came into the side to add some vital experience in the final month. With Kompany gone, Stones looks set to start ahead of Nicolas Otamendi.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Oleksandr Zinchenko (LB) - Somewhat struggled in the Far East, with a few rusty performances during pre-season. However, with Benjamin Mendy injured until September, Zinchenko is the likely option. Trusted at left back during the title run in, he should start ahead of new signing Angelino.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Rodri (CDM) - The new £62.6m signing impressed during pre-season, with Pep stating he was the best player against Yokohama F. Marinos. Whilst there is competition from Fernandinho to play in that defensive midfield role, Rodri, who was the only player to make more than 100 tackles in La Liga last season, may get the nod.

HECTOR RETAMAL/GettyImages

David Silva (CM) - The midfield maestro has been magical for City for years. Given the captaincy in his final season at the club, he will want to go out with another Premier League title.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Kevin De Bruyne (CM) - Enjoyed a very positive pre-season and looks to be edging back to the impressive form he produced the 2017/18 season. Probably the first name on Pep Guardiola's team sheet when fit.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Bernardo Silva (RW) - The Portuguese star had an incredible season last year, also being named in the PFA Team of the Year. Both skilful and energetic, Silva is another player Pep looks to for moments of brilliance.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Raheem Sterling (LW) - The Englishman keeps on improving. Sterling’s movement is electric, and with his improved finishing the 24-year-old will be looking to score 20 or more Premier League goals in a season for the first time in his career, having notched 18 and 17 in the last two years.

ANTHONY WALLACE/GettyImages

Sergio Aguero (ST) - Aguero is Manchester City’s all-time record scorer with 231 goals in all competitions. He is one of the best Premier League strikers ever and will be gunning for the Golden Boot this season.