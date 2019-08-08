Tottenham Confirm Signing of Giovani Lo Celso From Real Betis on Initial Season-Long Loan Deal

Yes! It's happened! It's finally happened! Tottenham have finally signed one of their major summer targets just before the Premier League's deadline! Get in!

Ahem, sorry about that, let's get to it...

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Real Betis playmaker Giovani Lo Celso on an initial loan deal with an option to sign the player on a permanent deal next summer, finally bringing an end to one of the summer's longest transfer sagas.

The club's official statement reads: "We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement for the season-long loan signing of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis Balompié with an option to make the transfer permanent.





"The attacking midfielder will wear the number 18 shirt this season."

Spurs have been linked with the Argentina international since the end of the 2018/19 season and haggling over price seemed to put the deal in danger, with the north London side looking at Sporting CP's Bruno Fernandes and Juventus' Paulo Dybala in recent weeks.

Lo Celso joined Betis on loan last season and the La Liga club made the deal permanent for €25m following months of impressive performances from the 23-year-old, and they are set to make a healthy profit if Spurs make the signing permanent next summer for a fee of around £55m.

MAURO PIMENTEL/GettyImages

Christian Eriksen is expected to remain at Tottenham after talks with Manchester United ended and the Dane will provide competition for Lo Celso under manager Mauricio Pochettino.