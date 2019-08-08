Trent Alexander-Arnold Recalls the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold has recalled how a European night at Anfield made him fall in love with Liverpool, inspiring him to one day play for the club.

Alexander-Arnold has risen through the academy to play 55 league games for Liverpool, establishing himself as first choice right-back and heavily impressing last season as he helped his boyhood club win the Champions League and finish second in the Premier League.



In his short career so far, the 20-year-old has twice been voted Liverpool's Young Player of the Season, finished second in the 2018 Golden Boy award and was named in the 2018/19 PFA Team of the Season.





However, on the club's road to Istanbul in 2005 - Liverpool's fifth and most dramatic Champions League win - Alexander-Arnold was taken, alongside his brother, by his mother to the home leg of the quarter-final tie against Juventus.





Speaking to the Players Tribune, the England international reflected on that night's importance towards his love for the Reds. He explained: "European nights at Anfield are just different. To really be there in the main stand, it's just unreal.



"You just try to take it all in. You just hope you remember everything in the morning. The floodlights beaming down onto the pitch. The energy from the Kop.





"The moment that I'll always have stuck in my head was when all the ball boys walked out to the centre circle. There were like 20 of them, and they were waving that massive red flag. And then the Champions League anthem started playing.





"Then the Kop started to sing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'. And the power of that... literally, I just fell in love with it. All of it. I knew what I wanted to do with my life."

Alexander-Arnold is expected to start as Liverpool kick off the Premier League season at home to Norwich on Friday night.

